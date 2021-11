The Bulldogs are known for basketball, but never let anyone tell you they take football lightly. They take tremendous pride on Friday night, especially come playoff time. “It’s time to peak. Right now, great football games peak. We have the possibility of three more games or the possibility of one more game. A lot of that depends on what type of work we put in, our mature level, our execution, our practice habits,” said head coach Dan Brady on his playoff expectations going forward.

BAY SPRINGS, MS ・ 12 DAYS AGO