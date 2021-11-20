SPHL Glance

ROANOKE, Va. — The Vermilion County Bobcats scored the most goals in their short history on Friday. But unfortunately, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs scored more as they beat the Bobcats 6-3. The Yard Dawgs had a 3-0 lead in the first period and made it 4-0 in the second...
Maine (2-3) vs. Bradley (1-5) Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Maine and Bradley look to bounce back from losses. Maine came up short in a 64-56 game at home to Central Connecticut on Tuesday. Bradley lost 78-70 to Duquesne on Monday. BIG MEN ON CAMPUS:...
Alcorn State (0-4) vs. Southern Illinois (2-3) Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State and Southern Illinois look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off a loss in their last game. Southern Illinois lost 66-64 in St. Thomas to Creighton on Monday, while Alcorn State came up short in an 84-57 game at Gonzaga on Nov. 11.
Central Arkansas (1-4) vs. VMI (2-3) Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas and VMI look to bounce back from losses. Central Arkansas came up short in a 90-63 game at New Orleans in its last outing. VMI lost 59-54 to Presbyterian in its most recent game.
Oklahoma (5-1) vs. Central Florida (4-0) Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and Central Florida both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned big victories in their last game. Central Florida earned a 75-59 win at Evansville on Saturday, while Oklahoma won 57-40 at home against Houston Baptist on Wednesday.
Bryan College vs. Middle Tennessee (5-1) Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are set to battle the Lions of NAIA member Bryan College. Middle Tennessee is coming off an 82-58 win in Riviera Maya over Mercer in its most recent game.
Wichita State (4-1) vs. Missouri (3-2) Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Wichita State in an early season matchup. Wichita State won 74-73 over UNLV on Sunday, while Missouri fell to Florida State in Jacksonville on Monday, 81-58. SQUAD LEADERS: Missouri's Kobe Brown has...
No. 1 Gonzaga (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Duke, Friday. No. 2 UCLA (5-1) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Saturday. No. 3 Purdue (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Friday. No. 4 Kansas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Texas, Thursday. No. 5 Duke...
Campbell (4-1) vs. Stetson (2-2) Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Campbell and Stetson both look to put winning streaks together . Campbell took care of Maryland Eastern Shore by 11 at home on Wednesday. Stetson is coming off a 60-59 win on the road over Lamar last week.
UT Martin (3-3) vs. Western Kentucky (2-3) E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and Western Kentucky both look to put winning streaks together . UT Martin easily beat Carver College by 60 in its last outing. Western Kentucky is coming off an 88-62 win over Alabama A&M in its most recent game.
Loyola of Chicago (4-1) vs. Auburn (3-1) Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago and Auburn are set to square off in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Auburn lost 115-109 in overtime to UConn in its most recent game, while Loyola of Chicago fell 63-61 against Michigan State in its last outing.
Milligan vs. Mercer (2-4) Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears are set to battle the Buffaloes of NAIA school Milligan. Mercer lost 82-58 to Middle Tennessee in its most recent game. SAVVY SENIORS: Mercer's Felipe Haase, Neftali Alvarez and Jalen Johnson have collectively...
South Dakota (4-1) vs. Nebraska (4-2) Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and Nebraska both look to put winning streaks together . South Dakota easily beat Presentation by 41 in its last outing. Nebraska is coming off a 79-73 win over Tennessee State in its most recent game.
