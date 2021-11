Friendship, love, awesome deals on software — some of the best gifts you can give a person can’t be put in a box. If you’ve been trying and struggling to find a gift for the Apple fanatic in your life, then we finally have the answer for you, and it isn’t expensive new hardware or a fancy phone case. Check out these digital deals for the Apple lovers in your world. During the Pre-Black Friday Sale, everything here is on sale if you use code SAVE15NOV. And if the techies in your life won’t be satisfied with only software, you can take a peek at even more awesome deals for hardware and wearables.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO