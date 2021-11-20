ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Technical Discussion: A Nice Sunday But Some Rain To Start The Workweek!

By Lorin Richardson
Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a slightly milder start this Sunday! Moisture has filtered in with more clouds for this morning- temperatures are warmer anywhere from 5-18 degrees from 24 hours ago. However, it's still a chilly feel in a lot of spots- temperatures are anywhere from the low 30s in the NE corner to...

