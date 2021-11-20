ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police open fire amid ‘orgy of violence’ during Covid protests in Rotterdam

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
World News

Dutch police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in Rotterdam around a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions.

The city’s mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb called it “an orgy of violence”.

Mr Aboutaleb told reporters in the early hours of Saturday morning that “on a number of occasions the police felt it necessary to draw their weapons to defend themselves” as rioters ran rampage through the port city’s central shopping district, setting fires and throwing rocks and fireworks at officers.

“They shot at protesters, people were injured,” Mr Aboutaleb said.

Police arrive as demonstrators protest against government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic in Rotterdam (Media TV Rotterdam via AP) (AP)

He did not have details on the injuries.

Police also fired warning shots.

A number of police officers were also injured in the violence and officers arrested dozens of people and expect to arrest more after studying video footage from security cameras, Mr Aboutaleb said.

Photos from the scene showed at least one police car in flames and another with a bicycle slammed through its windscreen.

Riot police and a water cannon restored calm after midnight.

It was one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the Netherlands since coronavirus restrictions were first imposed last year.

Demonstrators protesting in Rotterdam (Media TV Rotterdam via AP) (AP)

In January, rioters also attacked police and set fires on the streets of Rotterdam after a curfew came into force.

Police units from around the country raced to Rotterdam to help bring Friday night’s situation under control.

Local media reported that gangs of football hooligans were involved in the rioting.

Video from social media shown on Dutch broadcaster NOS appeared to show a person being shot in Rotterdam, but there was no immediate word on what happened.

Police said in a tweet that it was “still unclear how and by whom” the person was apparently shot.

An independent investigation into the shootings by police was opened, as is the case whenever Dutch police use their weapons.

The government has said it wants to introduce a law that would allow businesses to restrict the country’s coronavirus pass system to only people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 – that would exclude people who test negative.

Demonstrators were protesting against government restrictions (Media TV Rotterdam via AP) (AP)

The country has seen record numbers of infections in recent days and a new partial lockdown came into force a week ago.

Local political party Leefbaar Rotterdam condemned the violence in a tweet.

“The centre of our beautiful city has this evening transformed into a war zone,” it said.

“Rotterdam is a city where you can disagree with things that happen but violence is never, never the solution.”

