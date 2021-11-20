ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Giving thanks: Connection through laughter

 5 days ago

COVID-19 has taken away many aspects of everyday...

Washington Post

From sunsets to laughter, a universe of things to be thankful for

When I was a boy, my large family passed a spoon around the table during our Thanksgiving feast. Each in turn, we held the utensil like a microphone and declared what we were thankful for. Today, I have these 800 words, more or less, as my spoon, and I’m thankful...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Advance

Giving thanks for the whole of life

As I write this on Veterans Day my heart is filled with gratitude for the service that has been rendered by veterans. It has long seemed serendipitous to me that Veterans Day and Thanksgiving occur within the same month. The co-occurrence creates a kind of season of gratitude, with Thanksgiving Day set aside expressly for the purpose of giving thanks and Veterans Day providing a fine opportunity to offer thanks that are focused specifically on veterans and their service to the nation.
atchisonglobenow.com

In all times give thanks

There is no better scripture story for Thanksgiving than the story of the ten lepers whom Jesus cured. The story could easily be rewritten for this past year as the story of the coronavirus victims, not just ten victims, but tens of thousands. As those with leprosy were isolated from the villagers so, too, those with coronavirus have been isolated and had to "live outside the village" where loved ones weren’t allowed to be with them in their illness. We can easily imagine these tens of thousands crying out to Jesus from a distance, behind the safety of face masks and isolation wards, begging to be healed.
RELIGION
University of Dallas News

Core Decorum: Giving thanks

Thanksgiving break cannot come quickly enough. I’m sure this is something we can all agree on. Between putting the finishing touches on essays, last minute study sessions and 1:00 a.m. trips to the print lab, I’m thoroughly worn out and ready for a break. This one week of break provides...
FESTIVAL
Record-Courier

A reason to give thanks

At this time of year, our expectations for seasonal happiness are captured by classic paintings by Norman Rockwell and other popular artists. While we may love our families, it’s doubtful our gatherings match those illustrations!. For many, such holiday anticipations only amplify their loneliness. The pandemic hasn’t been kind to...
RELIGION
Journal Record

Lot Lines: Give thanks

We are getting ready to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. I have three colleagues arriving here from the U.K. for several weeks of research and writing. I am particularly thankful they are able to travel here to resume our work and host them for this important American holiday.
FESTIVAL
