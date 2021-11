Pyer Moss and Reebok are connecting once again. For their next drop, the two will debut the latest Experiment 4. The design of the Experiment 4 “Emergency” was created in three layers. The first section is the lower area of the shoe that extends from the trail bottom. The mudguard utilizes rubberized leather and hard protective TPU to shield the rest of the shoe. The second section consists of the heel, toe, lateral and medial sides, and is made up of a luxurious knit with molded containment. The third and final section is represented by the contained area of the shoe that sits beneath its other two layers. It features deconstructed and soft materials for the inner tongue, the outer tongue, and the lining – all the parts that make contact with the wearer.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO