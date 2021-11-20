ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran says it has seized foreign ship smuggling diesel

 5 days ago
On 10 November, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the release of the Vietnamese-flagged MV Sothys tanker, which they had seized in October in the Sea of Oman.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters for allegedly smuggling diesel, a Guards commander said.

“A foreign ship carrying smuggled diesel was seized,” Iran’s state broadcaster quoted Col Ahmad Hajian, commander of the Naval Type 412 Zulfaqar, as saying.

“After inspection, more than 150,000 litres of smuggled diesel were discovered,” he added.

Hajian said the ship’s 11 crew members were detained for interrogation. He did not provide the ship’s nationality or details on when it was seized.

The incident is the latest in a series in the Gulf, with several ships attacked or seized in recent years.

To protect Iran’s economy, Hajian said, his unit would “deal decisively” with fuel smuggling in the sea.

The latest incident comes as the Islamic republic is preparing to resume talks with major powers aimed at ending a standoff over its nuclear deal.

Comments / 35

" it's your choice "
5d ago

let's rephrase the title of this article. Iran hijacked and stole ... that's really what they did. Then again what do you expect from third world Iran anyway

Reply(1)
18
Florida veteran
5d ago

that's how Iran keeps getting fuel, hijackings, unloading fuel and releasing ships, although shipping companies may be selling it to them and using a fake hijacking to cover it up.need to start sinking Iranian boats to put an end to it

Reply(4)
3
