Rosnick headed to the Hilltop

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeir High’s Mallory Rosnick signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at West...

Weirton Daily Times

Headed to Bluefield

Weir High’s Myles Rice signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic careers at Bluefield State College Wednesday at Weir High School. Rice, who intends to major in business administration at Bluefield, signed to compete for the Big Blue track and field team and also intends to play football. With Myles, front, center, were parents, seated, Barbara and Tommy Rice and, standing, from left, Red Riders football coach Frank Sisinni, track and field coach Tom Taylor and Athletic Director Donna Ferguson.
ricethresher.org

Volleyball looks to reach Conference USA hilltop

After going 17-5 during the regular season, and undefeated in conference play, Rice volleyball enters the Conference USA tournament on Friday as the No. 1 seed in the C-USA West on a 12-game win streak. On Friday, the Owls look to build upon their momentum in the first round, when they play the University of North Carolina, Charlotte.
Butler Eagle

Headed to Heinz

O'HARA TWP — North Catholic defensive coordinator Jay Bell ran over to head coach Patrick O'Shea and ripped an invisible monkey off his back. Following the Trojans' 7-0 win over Avonworth in a WPIAL Class 3A final Friday at Fox Chapel High School, everyone was willing to let loose. The ghosts of playoffs, which threatened to cripple North Catholic in the first half, slowly faded away behind the stout Trojans' defense.
thevillagereporter.com

Hilltop Volleyball Holds 2021 Awards Program

POSTSEASON HARDWARE … (Front) Kacy Connolly-BBC Scholar-Athlete, BBC 1st Team, The “D” Award, District 7 1st Team, District 7 Scholar-Athlete, All-Ohio Scholar-Athlete; Libbie Baker-Most Improved Award, BBC Honorable Mention, All-Ohio Scholar-Athlete; Alex Horton-BBC Scholar-Athlete, District 7 Scholar-Athlete, All-Ohio Scholar-Athlete; Jozlyn Jones-BBC Scholar-Athlete, District 7 Scholar-Athlete, All-Ohio Scholar-Athlete. (Back) Joscelyn Layman-All-Ohio...
heraldstaronline.com

Big Red football holds annual banquet

Big Red held its 81st annual football banquet, sponsored by the Boosters Club, Sunday in the high school commons. Senior members of the 9-3 squad were saluted for their contributions to the program by coach Reno Saccoccia. Several special awards also were presented. Receiving awards were, seated from the left, linebacker/tight end Brandon Kinney, the Hustlin’ 8 Award; defensive lineman Kye Fleming, Calvin Jones Award; two-way lineman Greg Mamula, Dan Keenan Leadership Award; running back/linebacker Rodney James, Press/Macedonia/Giannamore Award; and standing, from the left, wide receiver/defensive back Brenton “Inky” Jones, Abe Bryan/Punque Cartledge Coaches Award and Legends Award; and defensive back Niko Suriano, Special Teams Award. Suriano also returned punts and kicks for Big Red. All the award winners are seniors.
heraldstaronline.com

Sports Briefs

STEUBENVILLE — The Big Red Boosters Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Harding Stadium field house. All are welcome. Memberships will be available.
heraldstaronline.com

Ohio sweeps past West Virginia in OVAC Volleyball All-Star match

MORRISTOWN — During last month’s OVAC Volleyball Championships, Ohio schools won four of the five titles. The Ohio side of the river further cemented its impressive volleyball season by posting a quick and relatively easy sweep of West Virginia during the annual OVAC All-Star Volleyball Match, which was held Sunday evening at Union Local High School.
heraldstaronline.com

Huskies open season with a win

CADIZ — McKayla Dunkle’s senior season got off to a good start, as did the Harrison Central girls basketball team’s season. Dunkle netted 27 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead the Huskies to a 53-49 win over Bellaire on Friday night in the mutual opener for both teams.
Softball
Sports
Wheeling Central wins big in Round 2

WHEELING — Seven different players found the end zone for No. 8 Wheeling Central in what was a dominating 55-0 victory over upset-minded No. 16 Gilmer County on Saturday in a West Virginia Class A Quarterfinal at Wheeling Island Stadium. Only No. 4 Ritchie County stands in the way of...
heraldstaronline.com

St. Clairsville’s run ends in Region 15 final

ZANESVILLE — It seemed as if St. Clairsville had finally captured the momentum. The Red Devils scored their first points of the game when Lucas Otto was perfect on a 28-yard field goal to get within a 7-3 deficit with still basically a quarter-and-a-half to play Friday night in the Division IV, Region 15 championship game at Sulsberger Memorial Stadium.
heraldstaronline.com

Shadyside’s season ends in Region 27 final

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Shadyside doesn’t have to go too far back in its history to find a game in which the momentum and tide turned in the second half and never relented. Prior to Saturday night, however, the Tigers, and their droves of fans who came to Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium for the Division VII, Region 27 championship game against Newark Catholic, may have to think a little bit harder as to when a game like that went against them.
heraldstaronline.com

2021 HSDT All-Area Football Team announced

Each year for the past five seasons, the Herald-Star and The Weirton Daily Times have compiled a list of the best of the best from the area’s 11 teams for the past football season. Even though things were a bit different this season, the tradition continues. Joining me on this...
heraldstaronline.com

McLeod filling critical need in WVU Mountaineers’ secondary

MORGANTOWN — On paper, Saint McLeod doesn’t seem like the prototypical playmaker — at least not yet. First off, he’s a freshman. His playing time in his first year at the college level has been sporadic. Prior to last week’s matchup with Texas, he had yet to start a game.
heraldstaronline.com

Rebounding the focus as WVU men eye improvement

MORGANTOWN — For most of the Bob Huggins era, dominating the glass has been a major factor. This year, through five games, has the makings of being different. “I would say we’re not very good,” head coach Bob Huggins said about the team’s rebounding Tuesday. “I think, before, I said we were horrible. We’ve gone from horrible to not very good.”
