New state trooper assigned to Granville County

New N.C. Highway Patrol troopers are shown during a graduation and swearing-in ceremony for the 154th Basic Highway Patrol School held Friday at Shepherd's Church in Cary.

OXFORD — A newly minted N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper will begin patrolling Granville County’s highways and rural roads next month.

Trooper Justen Andrew-Miles Pruitt has been assigned to the agency’s Troop C, District 7 station in Oxford, Highway Patrol spokesman 1st Sgt. Chris Knox said in a news release.

Pruitt is among 39 new troopers who completed the 154th Basic Highway Patrol School, which held its graduation and swearing-in ceremony Friday at Shepherd’s Church in Cary. Participants wore masks and the program was closed to the public due to COVID-19 public health guidelines.

N.C. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe Jr. served as guest speaker, and Associate Justice Michael Morgan of the N.C. Supreme Court administered the troopers’ oath of office. The Highway Patrol’s commander, Col. Freddy N. Johnson Jr., gave the keynote speech.

“As a part of this agency, you will have big responsibilities placed upon you. I am confident you are up to the challenge.,” Johnson told the graduates. “A responsibility to carry on a long history of service, community, partnerships, pride and providing the highest level of law enforcement services to our state are among the most important.”

The new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on Dec. 15 to begin a field training program.