See what areas have the fastest growing home prices in Greenville, New Bern, Jacksonville

Supply and demand drive the real estate market, affecting everything from building and lot values to availability for buyers and sellers.

These forces are usually closely aligned with an area’s economy, job market, population, demographics, location, interest rates, and several other constantly evolving factors. The coronavirus pandemic put an enormous strain on the economy, but created a real estate boom driven largely by people buying second homes as vacation properties .

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Bern, NC using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of September 2021.

Greenville

#11. Farmville

– 1 year price change: +15.0%

– 5 year price change: +40.0%

– Typical home value: $143,704 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Greenville

– 1 year price change: +17.6%

– 5 year price change: +42.7%

– Typical home value: $177,166 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Winterville

– 1 year price change: +17.6%

– 5 year price change: +39.7%

– Typical home value: $217,694 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Grifton

– 1 year price change: +18.0%

– 5 year price change: +46.0%

– Typical home value: $129,518 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Stokes

– 1 year price change: +18.6%

– 5 year price change: +57.8%

– Typical home value: $163,647 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Simpson

– 1 year price change: +18.9%

– 5 year price change: +44.1%

– Typical home value: $159,959 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Grimesland

– 1 year price change: +19.0%

– 5 year price change: +41.8%

– Typical home value: $218,723 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Fountain

– 1 year price change: +20.5%

– 5 year price change: +39.8%

– Typical home value: $89,219 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Ayden

– 1 year price change: +21.0%

– 5 year price change: +55.8%

– Typical home value: $136,629 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Bethel

– 1 year price change: +21.3%

– 5 year price change: +59.6%

– Typical home value: $94,440 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Falkland

– 1 year price change: +25.9%

– 5 year price change: +72.8%

– Typical home value: $131,281 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

=====

Jacksonville

#10. Hubert

– 1 year price change: +13.3%

– 5 year price change: +36.2%

– Typical home value: $191,860 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Richlands

– 1 year price change: +13.6%

– 5 year price change: +44.4%

– Typical home value: $186,987 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Maysville

– 1 year price change: +13.6%

– 5 year price change: +41.4%

– Typical home value: $158,336 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Midway Park

– 1 year price change: +14.2%

– 5 year price change: +40.2%

– Typical home value: $182,528 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Jacksonville

– 1 year price change: +14.3%

– 5 year price change: +42.2%

– Typical home value: $180,389 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Swansboro

– 1 year price change: +14.8%

– 5 year price change: +38.0%

– Typical home value: $266,080 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Sneads Ferry

– 1 year price change: +15.4%

– 5 year price change: +44.0%

– Typical home value: $279,531 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Maple Hill

– 1 year price change: +15.5%

– 5 year price change: +44.6%

– Typical home value: $185,110 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Holly Ridge

– 1 year price change: +16.8%

– 5 year price change: +44.4%

– Typical home value: $258,065 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#1. North Topsail Beach

– 1 year price change: +20.7%

– 5 year price change: +57.0%

– Typical home value: $372,681 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

=====

New Bern

#15. Havelock

– 1 year price change: +10.3%

– 5 year price change: +26.8%

– Typical home value: $164,647 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Minnesott Beach

– 1 year price change: +10.6%

– 5 year price change: +23.5%

– Typical home value: $260,251 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Pollocksville

– 1 year price change: +10.7%

– 5 year price change: +17.2%

– Typical home value: $125,376 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Neuse Forest

– 1 year price change: +11.2%

– 5 year price change: +28.7%

– Typical home value: $230,710 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Vanceboro

– 1 year price change: +11.4%

– 5 year price change: +34.9%

– Typical home value: $123,311 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Trenton

– 1 year price change: +11.4%

– 5 year price change: +28.0%

– Typical home value: $94,713 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Trent Woods

– 1 year price change: +11.7%

– 5 year price change: +32.1%

– Typical home value: $278,775 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Cove City

– 1 year price change: +12.5%

– 5 year price change: +23.7%

– Typical home value: $134,326 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#7. New Bern

– 1 year price change: +13.3%

– 5 year price change: +36.5%

– Typical home value: $196,873 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Ernul

– 1 year price change: +13.8%

– 5 year price change: +50.0%

– Typical home value: $150,696 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#5. River Bend

– 1 year price change: +14.2%

– 5 year price change: +38.4%

– Typical home value: $215,284 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Fairfield Harbour

– 1 year price change: +15.9%

– 5 year price change: +28.2%

– Typical home value: $252,488 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Grantsboro

– 1 year price change: +16.1%

– 5 year price change: +36.0%

– Typical home value: $106,318 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Bridgeton

– 1 year price change: +20.8%

– 5 year price change: +52.2%

– Typical home value: $136,748 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Dover

– 1 year price change: +21.8%

– 5 year price change: +9.5%

– Typical home value: $98,488 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

