Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who bought 40 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing ended up winning 40 times for a grand total of $108,000. Faye Hurst of Norfolk told Virginia Lottery officials she chose the Pick 4 drawing's 50/50 option, which meant half of her wager went toward matching the numbers in their exact order and the other half would pay out for the numbers in any order.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 16 DAYS AGO