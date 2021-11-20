ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Libya Parliament Speaker Submits Papers to Stand in Presidential Vote

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) - The speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, submitted papers on Saturday to stand...

www.usnews.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Libya Election Head Rules Out Gadhafi as Presidential Candidate

TRIPOLI - Libya's election commission said on Wednesday that Saif al-Islam Gadhafi, the son of the former ruler and a major candidate in December's planned presidential election, was ineligible to run, compounding the turmoil surrounding the vote. Gadhafi was one of 25 candidates that it disqualified in an initial decision...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Libya election body rejects Kadhafi son's presidential bid

Libya's electoral commission on Wednesday announced its rejection of the candidacy of Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, a son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi, to run in next month's presidential election. Libya's electoral commission said Tuesday that a total of 98 candidates, including two women, had registered to run in the presidential election scheduled for December 24.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc17news.com

UN Libya envoy bows out as presidential vote approaches

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations’ top envoy for Libya is resigning weeks ahead of presidential elections seen as critical to the country’s stability after nearly a decade of chaos. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that Jan Kubis decided to step down. He held the job for just 10 months. The presidential vote is set for Dec. 24. Dujarric says the U.N. is working as quickly as possible to fill the position. He didn’t give a reason for the envoy’s departure. Kubis is a former Slovak foreign minister who previously held high-level U.N. posts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

UN envoy for Libya resigns weeks before key vote

The UN special envoy for Libya has quit just a month before crucial presidential elections in the war-torn nation without giving Security Council members a reason, a spokesman for the world body said Tuesday. The Security Council recently split over whether to reconfigure the leadership of the global body's political mission in Libya, with several members calling for the envoy's post to be transferred from Geneva to Tripoli.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benghazi#Presidential Elections#Parliament#Cairo#Reuters#Eastern#Libyan
The Guardian

Libya: UN special envoy quits a month before presidential elections

The UN special envoy for Libya, Ján Kubiš, has quit just a month before crucial presidential elections in the war-torn nation – without giving security council members a clear reason for his sudden departure. “Mr Kubiš has tendered his resignation to the secretary general, who has accepted it with regret,”...
WORLD
Marietta Daily Journal

Libya Premier Dbeibah joins landmark presidential race

Libya’s interim prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, became the latest high-profile figure seeking to join December’s presidential race, looking to channel his growing international profile into a bid for the country’s top job. Dbeibah was chosen in February as Libya’s first premier of a unified government in about seven years...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newschain

Chileans vote in polarised presidential election

Chileans were voting for a new president on Sunday following a polarising campaign in which the leading candidates vowed to chart starkly different paths for the region’s most economically advanced country hit by a recent wave of social unrest. Pre-election polls point to a large number of undecided voters but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OilPrice.com

Libya's Presidential Candidates Could Cause A Civil War

Gaddafi’s son. General Haftar. Libya’s former interior minister Fathi Bashagha. Former Prime Minister Ali Zeidan. Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah. Parliament speaker Aguila Saleh. These are the official candidates for Libya’s December 24th presidential elections. It’s a list that suggests renewed civil war. Haftar is the key controlling figure in the east, and of the Libyan National Army (LNA). Gaddafi’s son is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity. Bashagha has been playing all sides from the Turkey alliance to the rival Haftar-supporting side backed by Russia, Egypt, and the UAE. Meanwhile, Saleh is nominally perceived as a Haftar ally from the east, though he also benefited nicely from the General’s failure to take Tripoli. He also wrote the only existing electoral law that was rushed through. There is no unifying candidate to avoid bloodshed here unless we consider al-Dbeibah. At the same time, a “unifying” candidate, in this case, means a powerless one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
104.1 WIKY

Libya’s former interior minister registers for presidential bid

TRIPOLI (Reuters) – Libya’s former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha registered as a presidential candidate on Thursday for a planned December election that remains in doubt amid disputes over the rules. Bashagha was the influential interior minister in the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) that ruled in western areas...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

UN envoy to Libya ready to stay on for election, despite resignation

A day after the UN said its Libya envoy was quitting, the official himself told the Security Council Wednesday he would remain in the job until after the war-torn country's crucial presidential elections next month.  The presidential election in Libya, which is aimed at turning the page on a decade of civil war, is scheduled for December 24. 
WORLD
Reuters

