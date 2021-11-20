ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Prep Football: Apple Valley punches program's first-ever championship game ticket

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press
 5 days ago
For the first time in school history, the Apple Valley football team will play for a CIF-Southern Section championship.

Apple Valley continued its epic postseason run with a thrilling 35-28 victory on the road in Eastvale against Roosevelt in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs.

Linebacker Gavin Hambrick, a Boise State University commit, came up with the game-saving tackle as the Mustangs threatened to score from a few yards out.

Apple Valley head coach Kyle Godfrey had one thing in mind during the goal-line stance.

“Run clock, run,” Godfrey joked. “I love these kids and this staff and what we have accomplished is just something words don’t really describe. It has been a village effort to get to where we are and we will continue to grind next week and prepare to play our best football yet.”

Apple Valley broke a 28-28 tie with about three minutes left to play on a one-yard touchdown run by Reed James. It was the first lead for the Sun Devils all game long.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 7-0 lead on their first drive of the game, but the Sun Devils countered.

Noah Celie hit Logan Moon for a touchdown pass in the second quarter to tie the game again,14-14.

Roosevelt retook a 21-14 lead on a 55-yard punt return but Sterling Peck reeled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Celie to even the score just before halftime.

Roosevelt took a 27-21 lead late in the third quarter, but Dustin Reynolds broke free for a 46-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter to tie the game 28-28, prior to James giving the Sun Devils the lead.

Celie, who has continued to fill in at quarterback for the injured Jayden Denegal, completed six of 12 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Reynolds led the ground game with 131 yards on 17 carries. Semajay Andrews tallied 47 yards and a touchdown on three carries, and James ended with eight totes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Apple Valley will be home next week in the title game against Serra, which rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Etiwanda 34-27 on Friday night.

Serra, the division’s No. 6 seed, is back in a title game for the first time since 2013. Apple Valley has never played for a title, and last made a semifinals appearance in 2017.

