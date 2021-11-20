ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Behind the Table’: A Special Podcast Series From ‘The View’

By Rahis Saifi
leedaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Behind the Table ‘A special podcast series from ‘The View ‘The View is looking inside the talk show that has been making captions since Barbara Walters said, “I had this idea for the show’’, With its new podcast, Behind the table. In 1997, the fabulous Walters set out to...

Primetimer

Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman are convinced that The View leaked negative stories on them

The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr listened to McCain's new audiobook memoir and Huntsman's new podcast and found a common theme among the young conservative View alums, who have already alleged a toxic workplace environment. "Having listened to Meghan McCain's new audiobook and Abby Huntsman's new podcast, one thing that's clear is that they both are absolutely convinced that someone at ABC leaked stories about them," tweeted Barr. He pointed out that Huntsman referenced a December 2018 Page Six story titled "The View brings on talent coach to help Abby Huntsman ‘come alive’" Barr adds: "In her book, McCain accused ABC of using 'scare tactics' by fomenting a media narrative about clashes and tensions, hoping that viewers would tune in 'to see if this is the day that someone storms off the set forever.' Abby Huntsman charged that this article was payback from ABC for refusing to read a statement on The View denying that she was leaving because of the toxic culture. Abby Huntsman charged that this article was payback from ABC for refusing to read a statement on The View denying that she was leaving because of the toxic culture."
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Whoopi Goldberg Responds To Meghan McCain Attacking Her In Memoir

Conservative pundit Meghan McCain slammed The View, after leaving the show just a few months ago, in a new memoir titled Bad Republican. Whoopi Goldberg is finally responding. On Oct. 25 in New York City, paparazzi asked the 65-year-old EGOT legend about McCain’s comments, saying the show was a “toxic” work environment.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Joy Behar Would Rather Burn Down Her Guest House Than Host Overnight Visitors

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The mood was light on The View today as the ladies celebrated Whoopi's birthday with a live DJ, a surprise appearance from Nicolle Wallace, and a performance by Anita Ward. While the day may have been all about Whoopi (except when ABC forced her to mention Disney+ Day in a show of corporate synergy), it was Joy Behar who stole the show with her classic one-liners. Today's Joy-isms included a brief moment when she forgot about the existence of the Atlantic Ocean, some confusion surrounding stereotypical acting roles, and even a promise to burn down her guest house, should anyone ever attempt to stay there:
CELEBRITIES
Lisa Ling
Nicolle Wallace
Meredith Vieira
Abby Huntsman
Barbara Walters
Whoopi Goldberg
Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Sherri Shepherd
Joy Behar
Sara Haines
TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts Don’t Get Why All These Guys Like Michael Strahan Want to Go to Space: ‘What’s the Purpose?’ (Video)

”When’s he gonna get time from his 27 jobs?“ Joy Behar jokes of Strahan. Michael Strahan will be the next celebrity headed up to space on Jeff Bezos’ New Shepherd rocket — and the women of “The View” have no idea why. But to be fair, it’s not about the fact that Strahan was selected. They just don’t understand why he, and men in general, are so willing to go to space.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

This Former "The View" Co-Host Just Revealed She Felt "Threatened" on Set

The View has featured 22 hosts during its time on the air, and many of them have opened up about their varying experiences on the show after leaving. The latest to speak out is Abby Huntsman, who co-hosted The View from September 2018 to January 2020. The journalist and daughter of former Utah governor Jon Huntsman talked about her time hosting the show in a new interview with DailyMailTV and said she only wishes she made the decision to leave the show sooner.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Why All of These Hosts Really Left The View

Watch: Meghan McCain Would NEVER Return to "The View" Thousands of Hot Topics. Twenty-five seasons. Twenty-two hosts. One headline after another. The View dealing with host drama? Must be a day that ends in Y. ABC's long-running daytime chatfest one again finds itself at the center of controversy after former co-host Meghan McCain alleged she was "bullied" out of her job, claiming in her memoir Bad Republican that The View had a "toxic" environment that "breeds drama." (In response, an ABC spokesperson told E! News that The View fosters a "collaborative and supportive" environment.)
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

Whoopi Goldberg Clashes With View Guest Over America’s Progress on Race: ‘They’re Lynching People’

Whoopi Goldberg had a spirited conversation with NBC Sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya about how much progress America has actually made in moving past racial issues. Tafoya, The View’s latest guest host, was on the panel Tuesday as the show talked about the Virginia gubernatorial race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe. The show especially focused on how critical race theory has become a wedge issue overshadowing the contest as the race narrows.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The View' and 'Good Morning America' Alum Wants 'Any Job' With Whoopi Goldberg in 'Sister Act 3'

Keke Palmer believes in the power of manifestation. Palmer, who stole viewers' hearts as a pre-teen in Akeelah and the Bee alongside Lawrence Fishbourne, recently visited The View. The actress was promoting her new book series, Southern Belle Insults. Midway through the interview, she let moderator Whoopi Goldberg know that she wanted to star alongside her in an upcoming production.
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Sunny Hostin Is More Than Just Co-host of The View

I’ve got dog slobber dripping down my pants. This is the result of not one but two gigantic Newfoundland puppies, Finn, seven months, and Harlow, four months, who quickly convey that tandem slobbering is their pièce de résistance. I’d be annoyed if I weren’t impressed. I can hear the chickens and hens off in the distance as I spot the construction crew hard at work on the new coop being installed in the barn. Passing the dogs, I enter the sprawling 12,000 square foot residence, seated on over two acres of land in Purchase, New York, and am greeted by a cat, Luna. And then she appears, glissading down a spiral staircase in a sweat suit and slides: Asunción Cummings Hostin, or Sunny, as she’s known to the millions who tune in weekdays to watch her on The View.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ok Magazine

Meghan McCain In Talks To Return To Fox News Months After Leaving 'The View,' She's Looking For A 'TV Home That Supports Her'

Meghan McCain may be making a return to the small screen sooner than expected. Though McCain has insisted she's in no rush to get back to work on-air after her exit from The View, an insider reportedly spilled that she's already negotiating her return to Fox News. (She joined the network as a contributor in 2015, and was named a cohost of the talk show Outnumbered the following year before her 2017 departure.)
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Abby Huntsman Does Damage Control After Dissing The View's 'Toxic' Environment

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Less than a month after Abby Huntsman called out the "toxic" environment at The View, the former co-host sang a different tune when she returned to the table Friday morning. In her first appearance on The View since her early 2020 departure, Huntsman praised the show's behind-the-scenes staff, who she insisted "don't get involved in any of the nonsense" viewers see on-screen. "I am back here today because I have friends I will have for the rest of my life," she said. "I had days on this show that were very much a dream for me, and memories I will cherish forever."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The View': Former Co-Host Jedediah Bila Returns, Clashes With Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin

Former The View panelist Jedediah Bila returned to the show for Wednesday's episode and the conservative ex-Fox News pundit quickly stepped into the shoes of Meghan McCain by getting into a heated clash with Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin. Bila appeared on the episode to promote her new memoir, Dear Hartley, but the conversation was diverted to a separate topic regarding vaccine mandates.
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

Whoopi Goldberg inks multi-year deal to remain on ‘The View’

Variety has confirmed with sources that the Oscar winner has signed a sizable new deal that will see her stay on the ABC daytime talk show for a further four years through its 28th Season. Season 25 of “The View” recently debuted on Sept. 7. More from Variety. Whoopi Goldberg...
CELEBRITIES

