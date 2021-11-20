‘Behind the Table’: A Special Podcast Series From ‘The View’

I’ve got dog slobber dripping down my pants. This is the result of not one but two gigantic Newfoundland puppies, Finn, seven months, and Harlow, four months, who quickly convey that tandem slobbering is their pièce de résistance. I’d be annoyed if I weren’t impressed. I can hear the chickens and hens off in the distance as I spot the construction crew hard at work on the new coop being installed in the barn. Passing the dogs, I enter the sprawling 12,000 square foot residence, seated on over two acres of land in Purchase, New York, and am greeted by a cat, Luna. And then she appears, glissading down a spiral staircase in a sweat suit and slides: Asunción Cummings Hostin, or Sunny, as she’s known to the millions who tune in weekdays to watch her on The View.
