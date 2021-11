As the first nationwide lockdown in Europe of the winter season begins in Austria, tourists have been banned for the next 20 days.The official travel information portal, Austria.info, says: “A lockdown will be in effect in Austria from 22 November until probably 13 December.“Travel to Austria for touristic purposes will only be possible again after that date.”The Social Ministry in Vienna says: “Entry into Austria from individual countries is … only permitted for specific reasons.”British Airways’ website shows four out of five of Monday’s flights cancelled, with passengers on the grounded departures entitled to their money back.But many flights are...

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO