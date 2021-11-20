Man dies in Southeast Topeka shooting, suspect in custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a Saturday morning shooting in southeast Topeka.

Around 12:07 a.m., calls were made about gunshots and a person down in the 2000 block of SE Pennsylvania Ave. When Topeka police arrived, there was a large crowd of people and a man on the ground with what looked like a gunshot wound. AMR responded to the scene to try and revive the man, but he did not survive.

Topeka police later identified the victim as Adrian Williams, 31, of Olathe.

Saturday afternoon, police said their investigation led them to a suspect they identified as Christopher Mendez, 21, of Topeka. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for first-degree murder.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to contact police at telltpd@topeka.org or 785-368-9400. You can make an anonymous report by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128 .

