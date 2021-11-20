Senate confirms Easley as US attorney

Zachary Myers has been sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana after being nominated by President Joseph Biden. He previously served as assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana from 2011 to 2014, assistant United States attorney for the district of Maryland and most recently served in the district of Maryland’s National Security and Cybercrime Section. Myers holds a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University, master’s degree from George Washington University and JD from Georgetown University Law Center.
