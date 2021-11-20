ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate confirms Easley as US attorney

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eastern District of North Carolina has a new chief federal...

kqennewsradio.com

SENATORS SEND NAMES OF 3 FINALISTS FOR U.S. ATTORNEY FOR OREGON

On Wednesday, Oregon’s U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley sent to the White House the names of three finalists to be the next U.S. Attorney for Oregon. A release said the finalists were chosen after review by a selection committee assembled by both Senators. Following interviews with seven applicants for the job and soliciting public input, each committee member ranked the candidates. The three highest-ranked applicants from the cumulative rankings are:
Axios

Senate confirms Biden DOJ antitrust chief

The Senate on Tuesday voted 68-29 to confirm Big Tech foe Jonathan Kanter to lead the antitrust division of the Justice Department. Why it matters: Kanter, a favorite among progressives, joins Biden administration antitrust gurus Tim Wu and FTC chair Lina Khan who want to see more aggressive action against monopoly power.
cbslocal.com

Cindy Chung Confirmed As New U.S. Attorney For Western District Of Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a new U.S. attorney here in Pittsburgh. On Friday, the Senate confirmed Cindy Chung, who had been nominated for the position by President Biden. Chung will become the top federal prosecutor in Western Pennsylvania, and the first Presidentially appointed Asian American to hold that office. Chung...
Inside Indiana Business

Myers Sworn In As US Attorney

Zachary Myers has been sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana after being nominated by President Joseph Biden. He previously served as assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana from 2011 to 2014, assistant United States attorney for the district of Maryland and most recently served in the district of Maryland’s National Security and Cybercrime Section. Myers holds a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University, master’s degree from George Washington University and JD from Georgetown University Law Center.
NWI.com

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson nominated to be US Attorney

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration on Friday nominated Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to serve as U.S. Attorney in the state. Frierson, who has worked as a public defender and local prosecutor when not in the statehouse, is among 37 U.S. attorneys that the Biden administration has nominated since taking office. The Las Vegas Democrat has served as Assembly Speaker since 2016 and is currently presiding over the Nevada Legislature's redistricting process.
Business Insider

Maryland's GOP Gov. mocked Trump for endorsing a rival to succeed him. 'I'd prefer endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points'

Gov. Larry Hogan mocked Trump for endorsing a primary challenger to his preferred successor. He said he would rather "endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points." The jab — a reference to Trump's poor 2020 performance in Maryland — escalates a long-running feud. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan...
Vice

Kyle Rittenhouse Has Set Off a QAnon Civil War

While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
bitcoin.com

Hillary Clinton Calls on Biden Administration to Regulate Cryptocurrency — Warns of Manipulation by Russia, China

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has called on the Biden administration to regulate the cryptocurrency markets. She warned that countries like Russia or China, as well as nonstate actors, could manipulate all kinds of technology to their advantage and destabilize countries as well as the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
orlandoweekly.com

Letters to the editor: 'If you don't want Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024, the Democrats need to change course'

In our Nov. 10 issue, opinion writer Jeffrey Billman's Informed Dissent column concerned the potential outcomes of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's loss ("Democrats are bound to learn the wrong lesson from Glenn Youngkin's win"). In Billman's view, "rather than 'moving to the center' in the name of unlikely self-preservation, they'd be better served by locking in as much as they can before Republicans reclaim the majority and halt progress on climate change, health care, and wealth inequality." Several readers disagreed, and at least one offered a cogent argument as to why.
Washington Examiner

Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
