ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

17 killed as heavy rain sparks floods in India

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZqqv_0d2d7qLy00
World News

At least 17 people have died and dozens are reported missing in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh after days of heavy rains, authorities said.

The state has been hit by intense torrents since Thursday, sparking massive floods in at least five districts.

The death toll rose to 17 late on Friday night after three people were killed when a building collapsed, police said.

Ten people trapped under the debris were rescued but two are still missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzP0v_0d2d7qLy00
People wade through floodwaters on the outskirts of Chennai (R Parthibhan/AP) (AP)

Earlier on Friday, at least a dozen people died as heavy floods washed away the bus they were on.

Search and rescue efforts for missing passengers continued on Saturday.

Deaths from various districts have been reported over the past few days, with officials warning that the numbers could rise as rescue operations carry on.

Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force have been deployed to worst-hit and vulnerable districts, and local authorities have rescued and evacuated hundreds of families to shelter homes.

In Kadapa district, one of the worst-hit, incessant rains and floods forced officials to close down the local airport until Thursday.

Officials said breaches in dams and tanks have caused further flooding, leaving hundreds of villages marooned and many residents stuck in their homes.

Rains in southern India at this time are not unusual, although the country has seen a prolonged monsoon this year with experts warning that climate change has exacerbated the problem by making downpours more intense and frequent.

Last week, neighbouring Tamil Nadu state was struck by floods while at least 28 people in southern Kerala state died as heavy rains triggered landslides last month.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
newschain

Mr Motivator announces death of his granddaughter, aged 12

Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua, where she lived with her mother. Their relationship was described as “incredibly close”...
CELEBRITIES
WNMT AM 650

Heavy rains expected to ease in India, Sri Lanka; 25 dead

CHENNAI (Reuters) – Heavy rains that have killed at least 25 people in southern India and Sri Lanka are likely to ease in the next few days, weather officials said on Thursday. A bulletin of the Indian Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rainfall in most affected areas, with occasional...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Floods In India#Southern India#Sparks#Rescue Team#Accident#Indian
opb.org

Coast Guard aids with evacuations as heavy rain floods coastal Northwest Oregon

Heavy rains are drenching coastal communities in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, stranding livestock and prompting evacuations Friday afternoon as waters continued to rise. Further inland, rains halted halted traffic in Portland and the Columbia River Gorge as standing water and rockslides made driving treacherous. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed...
OREGON STATE
daytonatimes.com

Heavy rains bring floods, infrastructure issues to Midtown

Heavy rains on Nov. 5 brought flooding to parts of Daytona Beach and its surrounding area. It was reported that between 8 to 10 inches of rain fell on that day. The rain and flooding brought up some dark realities of living in Daytona Beach, including some of its most flood prone areas like Midtown—historically mostly African American and low income.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
kelo.com

Flood-hit Canada province braces for heavy rain, three bodies found

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia (Reuters) – Searchers located three bodies swept away by landslides in British Columbia, officials said on Saturday, after record rainfall that paralyzed parts of the province, leading to food and fuel shortages. Canada’s westernmost province declared a state of emergency after a phenomenon known as an “atmospheric...
ENVIRONMENT
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon: Heavy Rains Cause Flooding, Risk Of Landslides, Emergency Evacuations

Friday, November 12th, 2021: Heavy rains in northwest Oregon have caused flash flooding and emergency evacuations. According to the National Weather Service, the northern Oregon coast region received between three to seven inches of rain, causing flooding as well as a risk of landslides. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood and landslide watch until 3 pm on November 11th, 2021. This watch includes Oregon’s Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and Central Oregon Coast.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
KATU.com

Oregon coast counties face hurdles as heavy rains bring flooding

OTIS, Ore. — Flooding is washing out roads and prompting evacuations along the Oregon Coast. It's also causing hazardous conditions for drivers in Tillamook and Lincoln Counties. The Oregon Department of Transportation closed off Highway 18 near milepost 1 due to high water, and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is...
OREGON STATE
abc17news.com

Heavy NW rains bring flooding, evacuations, school closures

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Heavy rainfall in Washington is causing flooding that forced school closures and evacuation warnings and stranded some in their cars as storms continued in the Pacific Northwest. About 77,0000 customers were without power in western Washington at one point Monday. A state of emergency for the town of Hamilton was declared Sunday afternoon by the Skagit County Unified Command. The Skagit Valley Herald reported that people living in the Hamilton area, about 80 miles northeast of Seattle, were urged to evacuate as soon as possible. All schools in the Bellingham district were closed, because flooding in the area made travel dangerous.
BELLINGHAM, WA
natureworldnews.com

USGS Closely Monitoring 4 U.S. Volcanoes Showing Signs of Unrest

The USGS continues to monitor volcanoes around the country; four of them are now on a heightened ORANGE / WATCH level owing to activity. In Alaska, Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island and Great Sitkin, Pavlof, and Semisopochnoi are all displaying symptoms of unrest or activity. Except for Hawaii's Mauna Loa,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Queen sends message of support to residents stranded by floods in BC

Queen Elizabeth has issued a statement of support to the people of British Columbia who have suffered as a result of massive flooding in the province. "My thoughts are with the people of British Columbia as you continue to confront the recent catastrophic flooding and gradually begin the process of recover and rebuilding. I am grateful for the tireless work of the many first responders and volunteers who continue to provide comfort and support to their fellow Canadians during this difficult time," the statement said. At least four people have died in the flooding, and thousands more are stranded...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy