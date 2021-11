Uber is riding high in Canada, announcing Monday it was starting to take orders for recreational cannabis -- along with munchies -- through its Eats service. But for now, customers will have to go pick up their orders at retailer Tokyo Smoke. And the service is only available in Ontario province. The ride-hailing giant said in a statement it had signed an exclusive partnership with Tokyo Smoke allowing customers to place orders for cannabis and accessories directly in its app. After a few clicks and an ID check to ensure they are of legal age to buy pot, customers are directed to their closest Tokyo Smoke store for pickup.

