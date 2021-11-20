Annual Vietnam Veterans Christmas tree sale underway this weekend

PRINCETON — Local Vietnam veterans are now conducting their annual Christmas tree sale at the Athens Crossroads near Princeton to raise funds supporting their organization’s activities.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 628 in Princeton set up their Christmas tree lot near the Grants Supermarket, according to Jerry Midkiff, a member of the chapter.

“We’re there 24 hours a day,” Midkiff said. The first trees were obtained in North Carolina, but the chapter is now getting trees from a source at the Black Oak area in Mercer County. Funds raised by the sale support the chapter’s activities to benefit local veterans.

“For the last two years, it’s the only fundraiser we’ve had,” he said.

