There’s never enough CR or Mastery Points in Forza Horizon 5 — there are so many cars and things to unlock, you’ll be hunting for every precious source of in-game income to keep the unlock train going. Players have discovered one method to earn maximum rewards in just a few minutes of play. The only downside is that you’ll need to be pretty good at the game to make this tricky method work. Building a combo fast requires driving at insane speed and pulling off plenty of Near Miss bonuses. If you can do that for a few minutes straight while barreling down a busy highway, this is the best method for earning bonuses.

