Cardi B Chronicles Her Rise in Rap in New Track "Bet It"

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B has dropped off her newest track “Bet It,” which appears on the soundtrack of Halle Berry’s film Bruised. Clocking in at two minutes and 40 seconds, “Bet It” hears Cardi chronicle her rise from TV to one of rap’s biggest stars. With lines like “Started on the pole, in...

Related
The Press

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out after giving birth to her son. The 29-year-old rap star - who has Kulture, three, and a baby boy who was born on September 6 - has taken to Twitter to discuss her post-pregnancy fears. Alongside a selfie, Cardi wrote: "So I’ve...
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Bet It”

Earlier this year, great American Cardi B released “Up,” her last proper single. It’s also her most recent #1 hit. Since then, Cardi has appeared on tracks from artists like Normani, Lizzo, and Summer Walker. Today, Cardi has come out with a new solo track, but it’s not a proper single. Instead, it’s the opening track from the soundtrack for the new Netflix movie Bruised.
jammin1057.com

Halle Berry Explained Her “Weird” Turn-On To Young M.A.

During the promotion for Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised, Young M.A. who is a part of the film’s soundtrack had some interesting questions for the actress. The “BIG” rapper had a chance to sit down with Berry and get some info out of the actress including some of her “weird turn-ons.”
Vulture

Cardi B Drops Knockout New Song ‘Bet It’ for Bruised Soundtrack

Cardi B is stepping back into the ring. The rapper dropped her second solo song of the year, “Bet It,” from fighting movie Bruised. It’s off a soundtrack co-curated by Cardi and Halle Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the film. Other artists featured include City Girls, H.E.R., Saweetie, Flo Milli, and Rapsody. “Bet It” is two and a half minutes of hard, confident bars: “Ain’t no half-steppin’, all I do is break records,” she opens. “Now I play chess so a bitch can’t check her.” Cardi also goes on to reference her stylish court appearances, historic Best Rap Album Grammy win, and massive 2019 Met Gala dress. The song follows February’s No. 1 hit “Up,” along with her more recent features on Lizzo’s “Rumors” and Normani’s “Wild Side.” It also comes ahead of another public appearance for Cardi B to rap about in the future: hosting the American Music Awards this Sunday, November 21.
Billboard

Cardi B Slow Grinds on Cinematic ‘Bet It’ From ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack

The track is featured on the album featuring all female rappers. Cardi B has a thing or 10 on her mind on the grinding new single “Bet It” from the soundtrack to the new Halle Berry MMA flick Bruised. The rapper executive produced the landmark album featuring all-female rappers alongside the actress — who also makes her directorial debut with the film — taking listeners on a steely eyed trip through her rise to global superstardom over a chilled-out beat, subtle strings and a prominent Spanish-language sample.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Tried Booking JoJo Siwa For Kulture's Birthday, Suggests Her Fee Outshines Rappers

When an opportunity presents itself, you better take it. This past weekend, Cardi B hosted the American Music Awards and it all went off without a hitch, but one moment that people can't stop laughing about was when the rapper wouldn't stop talking about Jojo Siwa. As Cardi was onstage giving a few shoutouts to her fellow stars, she couldn't help but mention the 18-year-old superstar who happens to boast a global multi-million dollar brand.
okcheartandsoul.com

New Music Friday: Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, French Montana and Saweetie

Cardi B dropped her first new single in nine months, “Bet It,” from the soundtrack of Halle Berry‘s new film, Bruised, which was also released Friday. Cardi and the Oscar winner executive produced the first female hip hop project. “The Bruised Soundtrack is finally hereee!,” the “WAP” rapper commented on...
Pitchfork

Cardi B Shares New Song “Bet It”: Listen

Cardi B is back with her first solo song since February’s “Up.” The new track, “Bet It,” opens Warner Records’ Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Netflix Film). The album also features new songs from City Girls (“Scared”), Latto, Rapsody, H.E.R., Saweetie, Flo Milli, Erica Banks, Young M.A, Baby Tate, and more. Hear Cardi B’s “Bet It,” along with the full Bruised soundtrack, below.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Stole Her Entire Face In New Photos

Cardi B and Offset's three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari takes a lot after both of her parents but in her latest photos, she stole her mother's entire face. As the daughter of rap royalty grows up, she seems to be taking more after her mother, bearing a striking resemblance to the femcee in new pictures posted to Cardi B's Instagram page.
The Independent

Cardi B praised by fans as AMAs viewers try to count her outfit changes

Cardi B and her stylist have earned praise after the singer appeared in numerous outfits while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper enamoured viewers with two outfit changes on the red carpet ahead of the show, with one Schiaparelli look accessorised with a solid gold mask.While hosting the awards ceremony, Cardi continued to frequently change her appearance. The singer appeared in a different outfit nearly each time she walked on stage.The mother of two, who revealed at one point that she would be returning “straight home for my babies” after completing her hosting duties, first appeared...
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Opens Up About Her Hair Growth Journey

You may take one look at Cardi B and think that she’s got some fantastic hair, but the truth is, it’s taken her a lifetime to get her luscious locks to where they are today. Yesterday, the mother of two logged into Instagram to share the story of her hair care journey with her 114 million followers.
PopSugar

Cardi B Shared a Glimpse Inside Her Huge New NYC Home: "I'm Soo Proud of Myself"

A double staircase? French doors? Rapper Cardi B's enormous new NYC house has it all. Recently, Cardi shared a throwback mini house-tour video and an updated photo of her New York City home on Instagram. Despite it being in the midst of renovations, with no furniture just yet, we couldn't help but drop our jaws at the amount of space in her abode. Complete with tall ceilings, wide hallways, and tons of windows, Cardi B's new home's size makes sense given her star power. But that amount of square footage in New York City? Incredible. "I'm soo proud of myself," Cardi said in an Instagram post. "I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work." Comfortable is an understatement — just look at the size of it!
imdb.com

The Craziest, Most Cardi B Things Cardi B Has Ever Said

Cardi B has her own special way with words. Over the years, the music star has become just as famous for her hits as she has for her unique vernacular. Does okuuuurrrr ring a bell? Our point exactly. With a slate of catch phrases, the 29-year-old hitmaker has developed a language all her own and is not afraid to speak her mind with it. As soon as she kicks off a sentence with, "You wanna know something?" we definitely want to know. The usual result? Some of the craziest, at times shocking and definitely entertaining sound bites in Hollywood. And, luckily for fans, she's hosting the 2021 American Music Awards on November 21—a night we can guarantee will...
