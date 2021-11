It was always a matter of “when” rather than “if” when it came to Michigan’s Moussa Diabate. The 6’11 French transplant oozes talent in just about every facet of the game and still has a ton of potential to realize. In a late-night game against the Runnin’ Rebels of UNLV, Diabate made another jump towards that tall, tall ceiling of his. Whether in the form of a thunderous block or a posterizing dunk against a hapless defender in transition, his presence is being felt. By the end of the game, the freshman put up 14 points on 6-7 shooting, adding 7 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO