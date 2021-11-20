ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Local schools create Holocaust memorial gardens

By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer
yoursun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE — In recognition of Florida’s Holocaust Education Week, Pine View School and Venice High School recently created Holocaust memorial gardens. The fifth-grade classes at Pine View and a Holocaust class at Venice High planted gardens of daffodils for the international “Daffodil Project.”. The project aims at creating a...

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
snntv.com

Suncoast Elementary School Welcomes Holocaust survivor

SARASOTA - A Suncoast elementary school welcomed a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor to share her story honoring Holocaust Education week. “The best way to combat anti-Semitism is through holocaust education," said Holocaust Education of the Jewish Federation, Bette Zaret. Gulf gate elementary school heard from Holocaust Survivor, Ginette Hersh to share...
SARASOTA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Students Honor Memory of Holocaust Survivors During Holocaust Education Week

This week, Florida students will commemorate the memory of Holocaust victims, survivors, and liberators through the impactful and high-quality instruction of Holocaust education. Recognized annually during the second week of November, Florida’s Holocaust Education Week coincides with the anniversary of Kristallnacht. Also referred to as “Crystal Night,” Kristallnacht marked a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Inside Press

Memory Keepers Event Schedule Announced by the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) of White Plains, has announced their Memory Keepers Story Hour schedule for the end of this year and through 2022. These events will be offered on a virtual online platform, and will feature HHREC Holocaust Survivors, Liberators, and Generations Forward speakers – a second, third and fourth generation group that includes children and grandchildren of Holocaust survivors.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Garden City News

Garden City schools honor veterans

Many special tributes were held throughout the Garden City Public Schools in honor of Veterans Day, which was nationally observed on Nov. 11. Visits from Veterans, read-alouds, art projects, letter-writing initiatives and class discussions are among the many activities that expressed appreciation and gratitude for those who have served. Hemlock...
GARDEN CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Duncan Banner

Memories saved through local library

A local library can preserve those special memories and moments acquired throughout life. Whether it’s old movie reels, slides or film, The Genealogy Memory Lab has a plethora of resources to help keep those memories alive. Amy Ryker, library director, said the Genealogy Library Memory Lab can offer a special...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
trinitonian.com

Students engage with local refugee community through gardening

This semester, the Introduction to International Studies class (INTL-1301) is getting out of the classroom and into the real world. Instead of just learning about the plight of today’s refugees, they’re helping those refugees. Students are engaging with the refugees by communicating with them directly to support the CIELO garden,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
uab.edu

Students build memorial garden for teacher who died of COVID-19

Teachers, students and community members in Bessemer, Alabama, recently began construction on a memorial garden to honor former Charles F. Hard Elementary teacher Karen Ward, who passed away from COVID-19 in September. The memorial garden is an initiative of Bessemer Building Healthy Communities, the Obesity Health Disparities Research Center, and...
BESSEMER, AL
stardem.com

Library, Young Gardeners create Hospice tree ornaments

EASTON — The holidays are right around the corner and the Talbot County Garden Club’s Young Gardeners Club is kicking off the Christmas spirit with creativity for a cause. The Young Gardeners Club participated in “Ornament Making for the annual Festival of Trees” on Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Talbot County Free Library. The Festival of Trees raises funds for Talbot Hospice. The young gardeners made ornaments from natural materials to decorate a five-foot tree that will be purchased by a generous supporter.
EASTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivor#Education Week#Pine View School#Venice High School#Vhs#The Pine View Association
Maui News

‘Memory Garden’ is dedicated at cemetery

A “Never Forget Memory Garden” in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider was dedicated and blessed Monday at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao. Maui County and the state Department of Veterans Affairs partnered with the Haleakala Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to create a reflection area at the cemetery in Makawao, according to a news release.
MAKAWAO, HI
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Veterans Day: Locals recall memories of military service

While Veterans Day traces its roots to Armistice Day — celebrating the first anniversary of the end of World War I in 1919 — today it primarily recognizes the military service of all veterans, irregardless of when or where they served. Jeremy Camron, director of Owensboro Day Treatment, said he...
OWENSBORO, KY
Minot Daily News

Donor creates positive memory through festival

Decorating a tree for Dakota Hope Clinic’s annual Festival of Arts auction is Monique Franks’ way of turning loss into positive remembrance. “I started donating a tree in memory of our stillborn baby, Jacob. We just do this in honor of baby Jacob, and it helps raise money for the clinic,” said Franks, who hopes her trees encourage others who have experienced miscarriages that remembering doesn’t have to be sad.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Netherlands
jamestowngazette.com

Scholarship Created in Memory of Falconer Educator

For 35 years, Karen Cotten inspired and encouraged the students and athletes at Falconer Central School. A graduate of Liverpool High School and SUNY Brockport, Cotten taught health and physical education until her retirement in 2005. Two years later, the high school named its tennis courts in her honor. According...
FALCONER, NY
wbkb11.com

Local family raising money for memorial project

ALPENA, Mich. — Alpena resident Steve Garfield says his mother Gloria always wanted a gazebo in the back yard, but the time never seemed right. Sometimes it was because of their living arrangements, but more often, it was her health. “When I was nine years old, my mom had a...
ALPENA, MI
businessjournaldaily.com

Andrews Avenue Mural Shares Memories of Local Culture

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Now that’s a great wall. The Andrews Avenue mural’s second and final phase was finished Wednesday, bringing the total length of the public artwork to more than 500 feet and creating a new Mahoning Valley landmark in the process. Painted on a long concrete retaining wall in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Memory Walk’ dedicated Friday in Atascadero Sunken Gardens

Memory Walk designed to preserve the heritage of Atascadero’s unique history. – Local Contractor Jim Wilkins and the Atascadero Historical Society dedicated the Memory Walk Friday afternoon near the Sunken Gardens. Wilkins built the Memory Gate out of wood from the old cedar trees which were removed from the front of the rotunda during its renovation. Bricks under the gate are for sale for $125 each, which offsets the cost of the Colony Heritage Center, which Wilkins is creating near the Atascadero Library.
ATASCADERO, CA
Cleveland Daily Banner

Ocoee Garden Club create holiday decorations

THOSE ATTENDING the November Ocoee Garden Club meeting were Patricia Pierce, Pamela Stanley, Jeanette Schlaeger, Mary McNulty, Nora McNeill, Rachel Savage, Mary Margaret Stamper, Mary Ruth Younger and Shelley Hagler. Crystal Rymer was the photographer.
OCOEE, TN
KRQE News 13

Wilson Middle School teachers honored for school garden

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque Public Schools teachers are being honored for incorporating agriculture into the classroom. Susan Schipull and Kate Porterfield from Wilson Middle School have been named the New Mexico AG in the Classroom Teachers of the Year. Story continues below. Albuquerque: Murder suspect in road rage...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Washington Post

As one of the first White kids in a Black school, I learned not to fear history

Early in 1971, my sixth-grade class at Mosby Middle School in Richmond performed a play based on a 1951 science fiction story by Ray Bradbury. “The Other Foot” depicts future African Americans, despairing of ever being treated equally on Earth, establishing their own colony on Mars. Years later, wars make Earth uninhabitable, so the surviving Whites also rocket to Mars. I played the White refugees’ spokesman. If the earlier colonists would take us in, I offered, we Whites would do the dirty, low-paying jobs and suffer all the indignities of second-class citizenship, just as Blacks had on Earth. In keeping with post-World War II racial optimism, a sweet old Black man steps forward and tells us Whites: You can stay, and we are not going to treat you the way you treated us but the way you should have treated us.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy