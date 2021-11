Michigan State is looking to get up off the mat after a brutal upset loss last week, and Maryland is the next team in line for the Spartans. Michigan State dropped their first game of the season last week, falling at Purdue, 40-29. Despite the loss, Michigan State has all of its goals still in front of them and still control their destiny in winning a Big Ten title. Maryland will look to have a say in that, however, and would love nothing more than to give the Spartans their second straight loss this week.

