Jordan Zoom Separate Releasing in Mavs Colors

As the Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low nears its retail debut, several apparel items designed to accompany the sneaker duo have arrived to select stockists. While different from the selection released alongside his first Air Jordan 5 collaboration, Virgil Abloh‘s latest clothing and accessories offerings blend Air Jordan heritage with the Illinois-native’s personal vision for the world. “Forest Green” is the star of the collection, appearing on all seven of the upcoming items. Monochromatic short-sleeve t-shirts keep things simple on the front, while featuring the Off-White’s current “point-and-click” branding right above the iconic Jumpman. The included hoodies follow suit, while the accompanying jersey-cotton hybrid top switches co-branding placements on its 1990s-inspired makeup. Lastly, the Pro JM Air Cap boasts a predominantly rich green makeup and Michael Jordan’s signature on the back, akin to the Off White Jordan 2 pairs also releasing tomorrow, November 12th.
Comments / 0