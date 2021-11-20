ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jordan Zoom Separate Releasing in Mavs Colors

By Brian Betschart
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Jordan Zoom Separate is the latest performance basketball model from Jordan Brand and is inspired by Luka’s step-back shot. One of the upcoming color options of the Jordan Zoom Separate features a...

sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 12 “Royalty” Releases Tomorrow

Built atop an icon-rich history, the Jumpman often relies on their past, bringing back releases that first debuted in the late 80s or 90s. But more recently, the brand’s taken a slightly different approach as they’ve added twists to many a classic. Here, the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty” provides the perfect example of this, its colorway a subtle riff on the “Taxi.”
Footwear News

Adidas Restocks Its ‘The Simpsons’ Sneaker Inspired By Krusty Burger

Update: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET Adidas has restocked its popular “The Simpsons” collab inspired by the show’s Krusty Burger fast-food restaurant. The reimagined Adidas ZX 10000 sneaker is available now online via Adidas.com for $130. Sizing for the collaboration starts with a men’s 4/women’s 5 and ends with a men’s 11/women’s 12. “The Simpsons” x Adidas ZX 10000 Krusty Burger is part of Adidas’ A-ZX series, which the brand described as a collaborative 26-trainer tribute to its first running shoes. Adidas updated this shoe to carry out the Krusty Burger theme with bold lines and embroidery, elevated materials such as...
SneakerFiles

Nike Dunk High in Black and White Releasing in Kids Sizing

As of late, we have seen more color options of the Dunk High pop up exclusively in kid’s sizing. One of those that are on the calendar includes this Black and White rendition. Going over this Nike Dunk High, it features Black leather throughout while the same shade appears on...
sneakernews.com

Make-A-Wish And Jordan Brand Release A One-Of-One Air Jordan 1 FlyEase PE For 13-Year-Old, Jordan Carranza

For many bitten by an obsession with sneakers, designing a pair is a dream. Today, 13-year-old, Jordan Carranza, has joined the exclusive roster of people with their very own Air Jordan 1, which he equipped with innovative FlyEase technology with help from the Make-A-Wish® Foundation. Carranza, who’s battling Duchenne muscular...
Footwear News

Iman Shumpert Wins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ & Performed in Sleek Heeled Shoes & Air Jordan Sneakers

Iman Shumpert made history on “Dancing With the Stars” last night as the first NBA star to take home the coveted championship mirrorball trophy. The baller, who most recently played with the Brooklyn Nets, and his dancing partner Daniella Karagach, beat celebrity finalists JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby and Amanda Kloots. Shumpert and Karagach performed two routines during the show’s finale, one of which was a freestyle dance to a mash-up that included Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” featuring Ciara and Fat Man Scoop. The pair donned royal blue tracksuits, along with white socks and all-white Air Jordan 1 high-tops for the freestyle dance. During...
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Surprisely Releases the Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ Early on SNKRS

Jordan Brand gave sneaker fans a head start on their holiday shopping when a surprise drop of the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” hit the SNKRS app yesterday. For those who missed out on copping a pair, not all hope is lost. The sportswear brand confirmed via the app at the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is launching again in full-family sizing next month, but for fans who are interested in adding a pair to their rotation now, sizes for the acclaimed style are currently available in the secondary marketplace. On StockX, for instance, the Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is reselling at...
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 4 ‘Blank Canvas’ Releasing February 2022

The Air Jordan 4 ‘Blank Canvas’ is a women’s exclusive release that will be available during the early part of 2022. Going over this Air Jordan 4, it features a Sail, Cement Grey, and Fire Red color combination. This pair will come with canvas across the upper in Sail while the same shade lands on the eyelets, tongue, and heel. Following, White adorns the laces, liner, and midsole. Lastly, multicolor paint splatter finishes the look.
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Mid GS ‘Holiday’ Releasing November 30th

Jordan Brand has a special Air Jordan 1 Mid releasing for the Holiday season and will be available exclusively in kids sizing. This mid-top Air Jordan 1 comes dressed in a White, Black, Roma Green, and University Red color combination. The pair is crafty with the classic design, combining patterned knit with sturdy, structured leathers to put a new twist on the all-time fav.
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Low OG ’Stage Haze’ Releasing Summer 2022

Releasing part of the 2022 collection, we have the Air Jordan 1 Low OG ’Stage Haze’, which is one-half of the ‘Stage Haze’ collection. Also dropping is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This Air Jordan 1 Low features a Black, Bleached Coral, and White color combination. Currently, images of...
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 11 Low ‘Pure Violet’ in Women’s Sizing Releasing April 2022

Adding to the Jordan Brand Summer 2022 lineup, we have the Air Jordan 11 Low ‘Pure Violet’ that will debut exclusively in women’s sizing. Looking closer, this Air Jordan 11 Low features a White and Pure Violet color combination. Breaking this pair down, it features White leather on the upper and tongue while Pure Violet patent leather runs across the overlay. The same shade of Purple adorns the liner while a White midsole and an icy translucent outsole finish the look.
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Returns in a Muted Makeup

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT is back as a women’s release in a “Cool Grey/Light Blue” colorway. With a nearly traditional AJ1 construction, the shoe differs from its predecessor with a full-length Zoom Air unit and oftentimes cutout Swoosh. The design features a gray nubuck upper, along with light...
SneakerFiles

The Jordan Zoom Separate is Inspired by Luka’s Step-Back Shot

Luka’s step-back shot is the muse for the Jordan Zoom Separate PF, a lightweight low-top shoe designed to help you take control on the court. This Jordan Zoom Separate features a Black, White, Sky Grey, and Gym Red color combination. The cushioning is firmer along the outside of the foot and softer along the inside, so you can lean in hard while banking and changing directions. A Zoom Air unit provides responsive cushioning as you aim for the basket. This PF version uses an extra-durable outsole that’s ideal for outdoor courts.
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 1 Element: Release Date, Info, Price

Editor's Notes: There's nothing worse than that feeling when you step outside on a blue-skied day, not a cloud in sight, dressed to the nines in your freshest pair of suede sneakers (Mocha AJ1s, let's say), and it starts raining. Pain. Okay, sure, checking the weather is pretty much step...
sneakernews.com

Off-White x Air Jordan Apparel Collection Releases On November 12th

As the Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low nears its retail debut, several apparel items designed to accompany the sneaker duo have arrived to select stockists. While different from the selection released alongside his first Air Jordan 5 collaboration, Virgil Abloh‘s latest clothing and accessories offerings blend Air Jordan heritage with the Illinois-native’s personal vision for the world. “Forest Green” is the star of the collection, appearing on all seven of the upcoming items. Monochromatic short-sleeve t-shirts keep things simple on the front, while featuring the Off-White’s current “point-and-click” branding right above the iconic Jumpman. The included hoodies follow suit, while the accompanying jersey-cotton hybrid top switches co-branding placements on its 1990s-inspired makeup. Lastly, the Pro JM Air Cap boasts a predominantly rich green makeup and Michael Jordan’s signature on the back, akin to the Off White Jordan 2 pairs also releasing tomorrow, November 12th.
