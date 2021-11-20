ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus infections soar to new record in Czech Republic

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus infections rates in the Czech Republic hit a new record for the second time this week, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. It announced that the daily tally jumped to 22,936 on Friday, almost 500...

www.wbal.com

Related
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Infections#The Czech Republic#Restaurants#Ap#The Health Ministry#The European Union
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Czech Republic Targets Unvaccinated With New Restrictions

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government on Thursday approved new coronavirus restrictions that specifically target unvaccinated people amid a record surge of infections. Health Minister Adam Vojtech said that most unvaccinated people will no longer be allowed to show negative coronavirus test results in order to attend public events, go to bars and restaurants, visit hairdressers, museums and similar or use hotels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Jacobs Pockets Two Czech Republic Nuclear Contracts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) won two new contracts to support the Czech nuclear sector with radioactive waste management services. Financial terms were not disclosed. National utility ČEZ has selected Jacobs' SIAL geopolymer encapsulation technology to safely solidify 250 metric tons of low and intermediate-level radioactive sludge at the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abc17news.com

Dutch ban New Year’s Eve fireworks amid soaring infections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — New Year’s Eve celebrations will again be muted in the Netherlands after the government banned fireworks on Dec. 31 for the second straight year amid soaring coronavirus infections. The government said Friday that the ban is intended “to prevent, as much as possible, extra strain on health care, law enforcement and first responders.” The number of people treated for fireworks-related injuries dropped by 70% last year. The decline was a welcome relief for Dutch hospitals that already were overburdened treating COVID-19 patients. A financial compensation package will be put in place for fireworks sellers. Firework shows organized by municipalities are not covered by the ban and can go ahead if coronavirus restrictions allow that.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Thousands protest in Czech Republic against new Covid lockdown for the unvaccinated banning them from public events, bars and restaurants

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Prague on Wednesday against a new Covid lockdown for the unvaccinated banning them from public places. Demonstrators in the Czech capital flouted social distancing and facemasks as they rallied against the incoming curbs on the anniversary of the 1989 anti-Communist Velvet Revolution.
PROTESTS
go955.com

Czech Republic reports record daily rise in COVID-19 cases

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported its highest daily rise in new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with cases surpassing 25,000 for the first time and putting further strain on hospitals. The country of 10.7 million has the world’s fourth-highest infection rate per capita, according to Our World in Data,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBAL Radio

Why are coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on the rise in the US?

(NEW YORK) -- With coronavirus infection rates back on the rise, many Americans are wondering why the U.S. is, once again, experiencing surge in cases and hospitalizations, despite widespread vaccinations. The U.S. is now reporting more than 94,000 new COVID-19 cases each day -- up by 47% since late October....
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH

