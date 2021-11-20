ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How I know Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto: Connor Murray

By Gavin Lucas
coingeek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past few weeks, several high-profile names within the BSV ecosystem have released YouTube videos explaining how they know or why they believe Dr. Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto. This trend was kicked off by Ryan X. Charles, who interviewed Dr. Wright for over 50 hours on every...

coingeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
coingeek.com

Stefan Matthews tells Crypto Bitz about meeting Satoshi Nakamoto

Ask five people in the Bitcoin space who Satoshi Nakamoto is, and you’ll get five different answers. However, few will claim to have first-hand knowledge of the matter like Stefan Matthews does. This week, the TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE:TAAL | FWB:9SQ1 | OTC: TAALF) CEO and nChain board...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Satoshi’s Seed: How Bitcoin Changed The World

Bitcoin is poised to exponentially transform the world as we currently know it. It is said that 100 years of technological and social advances will occur within the next ten years! This is not your father’s internet. Buckle up!. For those who don’t quite yet understand Bitcoin’s profound implications, my...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Kleiman v Wright Day 14 recap: Craig Wright takes the stand… again

Dr. Craig Wright took to the witness stand for the second time in the Kleiman v. Wright trial when the defense team called him as their final witness. Day 14 began with plaintiff lawyer Andrew Brenner continuing his cross-examination of Dr. Ami Klin, the psychologist that specializes in Autism research. Brenner was trying to argue that Dr. Klin is a professional expert witness, that he was paid a lot of money by the defendant’s counsel, and that the methodology he used to ultimately diagnose Dr. Wright with autism was flawed.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
coingeek.com

Miami shorts: 10 takeaways from another action-packed week in Satoshi trial

Here are a few updates from the Kleiman v Wright trial in Miami, in case you got distracted by the serious stuff:. 1. On Monday morning, Judge Beth Bloom was delighted that the juror who had been sick, leading to an early finish the previous week, was feeling better and that the case could continue. Kurt Wuckert Jr wasn’t convinced, reporting on his livestream that the juror was doing some “serious head rubbing.” By Friday, he said, she was “doing the full body hug and rotating in her chair”, looking like “someone who could use a padded room.” That might have just been boredom of course. According to Patrick Thompson, on the livestream with Kurt, on Friday the judge led a courtroom singsong to celebrate the birthday of one of the other jurors, and that was “one of the most exciting parts of the day.”
LAW
coingeek.com

Another victory for Satoshi Nakamoto: Peter McCormack to pay Craig Wright another £90k in costs, appeal refused

The U.K. court has denied Peter McCormack permission to appeal October’s sweeping judgment in which the court threw out all but one pillar of the blogger’s defense against Dr. Craig Wright’s defamation suit. Peter McCormack will now proceed to defend himself at trial on the limited basis that though his attacks on Dr. Wright were untrue, they did not cause serious harm to his reputation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto? Two men claimed to be the inventor of Bitcoin

Depending on who you believe, computer scientist Craig Wright is either the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto — one of the most influential men of the modern age and the 15th wealthiest person in the world — or a crafty Aussie who is trying to trick the world and cheat the estate of a dead man.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
coingeek.com

Kleiman vs Wright Trial in Florida: Did Ira Kleiman just get caught in a lie?

With billions of dollars in Bitcoin and intellectual property at stake, it’s fair to say the outcome of Kleiman v Wright is highly consequential. It will be for Ira Kleiman, at least: as the sole beneficiary of Dave Kleiman’s estate, any share of the Satoshi Nakamoto partnership awarded in this case will flow to him.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Lynam
Person
Connor Murray
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
coingeek.com

Satoshi Nakamoto Trial: Did Jamie Wilson go Cryptoloco and alter documents?

The name of Jamie Wilson, the former employee of Dr. Craig Wright in Australia who appeared via a video deposition early in the Kleiman v Wright trial, resurfaced during the defense team’s cross-examination of Dr. Matthew Edman. Edman testified that some of the allegedly altered metadata in the communications between...
POLITICS
coingeek.com

Connor Murray talks seed phrases, UTXO management and the Mandala Network

Ever since ElectrumSV’s Roger Taylor shared his views on seed phrases and UTXO management for wallet providers, the Bitcoin SV community has been debating what the future holds as we enter an era of exponentially bigger blocks. Britevue founder Connor Murray gave his views in a recent video, delving into what Satoshi Nakamoto says on the Bitcoin white paper about how miners will reclaim disk space once the blocks get bigger and how the Mandala Network applies to the UTXO management debate.
MARKETS
Benzinga

RAAF Wing Commander Donald Lynam: Craig Wright Discussed Using the "Satoshi Nakamoto" Pseudonym with Me

The Kleiman v Wright trial is already on its 12th day in court. The plaintiff rested its case on the 10th day, and yet, there has been no seriously compelling evidence that proves their allegation of Craig Wright cheating David Kleiman out of half the credit for being the Satoshi Nakamoto pseudonym who wrote the Bitcoin white paper and half of the 1.1 million Satoshi coins.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Foundation#Bitcoin Network#Bitcoin Cash#Britevue#Identity
coingeek.com

Craig Wright ‘was the sole author of the Bitcoin white paper’: RAAF Wing Commander Donald Lynam

Of the many witnesses introduced to testify in Kleiman v Wright, Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Wing Commander Donald Lynam is easily the most impressive. Donald Joseph Lynam is Dr. Craig Wright’s maternal uncle. A former Wing Commander of the RAAF, he was a high-ranking officer in the Service: his is the seventh highest rank available in the RAAF and is more or less equivalent to a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Armed Forces.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Satoshi Nakamoto: Florida court could soon reveal true identity of mysterious Bitcoin creator

The identity of the mysterious “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the unidentified inventor of Bitcoin, could be soon be revealed by a Florida court due to an ongoing case over approximately $64bn (£47.5bn) worth of the cryptocurrency.The family of dead computer scientist David Kleiman has filed a lawsuit contending that he created the cryptocurrency along with Australian programmer Craig Wright using Nakamoto as a pseudonym.Kleiman’s family are suing the 51-year-old programmer for control of Kleiman’s alleged share of the entire asset, a cache of about a million bitcoins, according to reports.Kleiman’s heirs allege that he and Mr Wright together were Nakamoto, which gives...
LAW
The Independent

Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto now 15th richest person in the world

Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of bitcoin, is now the 15th wealthiest person in the world after the cryptocurrency’s recent price rally.Nakamoto’s net worth is estimated to be up to $73 billion, with crypto holdings in the region of 750,000 to 1.1 million BTC. This ranks them above Walmart heirs Jim and Rob Walton, as well as Mexican entrepreneur Carlos Slim.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketThe price of bitcoin hit a new all-time high earlier this month above $68,000 following an increase of more than 300 per cent over the last year. One prominent prediction model has...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy