Young Dolph Had No Fear, Ongoing Feuds in Return to Hometown

There is something about the way Young Dolph put on for Memphis that has always felt more passionate, more thoughtful, and more urgent than his fellow rap comrades. Perhaps this was due to the fact that, at least during Dolph’s heyday, Memphis had not yet really established itself as a trendy hip-hop hub, and Dolph knew that time was of the essence. Perhaps it was simply a result of Dolph’s good nature, as someone who was always looking to both provide and put on for his people. Whatever the case, Dolph managed to not only create a precedent for high-quality Memphis rap, he introduced us to a host of Memphis mainstays and established his very own lane by creating a distinct brand of trap music, an offshoot from the consistently-popular ATL division of the sound.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO