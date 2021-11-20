ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Dolph Had No Fear, Ongoing Feuds in Return to Hometown

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 5 days ago

Young Dolph wasn’t concerned about returning to Memphis — he made the trip unaware of any ongoing beef, and without any recent threat to his life — which makes his murder much more stunning to those around him … TMZ has learned. Sources close to the late rapper tell...

Comments / 0

Distractify

Young Dolph's Shocking Death Has Some Wondering Who He Had Been Feuding With

The news of up-and-coming rapper Young Dolph's death at age 36 was a shock to many fans. The news broke that the rapper had been shot and killed in Memphis on Nov. 17, although additional details on potential suspects or motives for the killing are still being investigated. The news of Young Dolph's death led some to wonder what beefs he was involved in in the hopes of learning more about who he was.
Young Dolph Was Reportedly Unaware Of Any Ongoing Beef When He Arrived In Memphis

As the world continues to mourn the untimely death of Young Dolph, more and more information regarding the shooting that took the rapper’s life has come to light. According to TMZ, the Memphis native was “unaware of any ongoing beef” when he made the trip to his hometown, which makes the circumstances of his death all the more confusing to those that he left behind.
Young Dolph Was One Of A Kind

There is something about the way Young Dolph put on for Memphis that has always felt more passionate, more thoughtful, and more urgent than his fellow rap comrades. Perhaps this was due to the fact that, at least during Dolph’s heyday, Memphis had not yet really established itself as a trendy hip-hop hub, and Dolph knew that time was of the essence. Perhaps it was simply a result of Dolph’s good nature, as someone who was always looking to both provide and put on for his people. Whatever the case, Dolph managed to not only create a precedent for high-quality Memphis rap, he introduced us to a host of Memphis mainstays and established his very own lane by creating a distinct brand of trap music, an offshoot from the consistently-popular ATL division of the sound.
Pitchfork

Young Dolph Shot Dead at 36

Memphis rapper Young Dolph has been shot and killed, Fox13, WREG, and Billboard report. The shooting reportedly took place at Makeda’s Butter Cookies, located at 2370 Airways in Memphis. On Twitter, the Memphis Police Department wrote that “preliminary information indicates” that Dolph was shot at that location. The store’s owner told Fox13 that Dolph entered the store to buy cookies, at which point someone drove up and shot the rapper. Young Dolph was 36 years old.
Young Dolph was no stranger to Atlanta

ATLANTA — The hip hop community is mourning following the death of beloved rap artist Young Dolph Wednesday in Memphis. The "Cut It" artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., died following a shooting near the 2300 block of Airways, outside of Makeda’s Cookies, a police source close to the department said. He was 36.
Rolling Stone

Young Dolph Deserved to Live

When news broke of the tragic death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph on the afternoon of Nov. 18, it was a sorrowful reminder of the way violence has robbed us of so many hip-hop greats. Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. in Chicago and raised in Memphis, was innately talented. He possessed the kind of laconic Southern swagger that by now is enshrined in hip-hop mythology. A fiercely independent outlaw from the outskirts of the mainstream, able to fire off a chart-topping record nonetheless. When I spoke with Dolph in early 2017, he came alive when asked to describe Memphis. (The...
Young Dolph Killed In Memphis

We always say this when it happens, but the DopeHouse definitely did not see this coming. Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., better known as Young Dolph, was gunned down in his hometown of Memphis, TN today (November 17). According to FOX13 News in Memphis, Dolph was walking into Makeda’s Butter Cookies when a vehicle pulled up and opened fire through a front window, hitting the rapper.
Take Five: Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul Talks Memphis’ Cultural Impact In Music And Beyond

There are few artists who have accomplished as much as DJ Paul, founding member of Three 6 Mafia. Throughout his career, DJ Paul has been pivotal in shaping the growing landscape of southern Hip-Hop. In a span of three decades, the Memphis-bred hustler has established himself as not only a triple six representative, but also a solo artist, producer, and songwriter—and he’s far from finished. Born Paul Duane Beauregard, DJ Paul started his music career in music spinning records at Memphis nightclubs. He and his brother, the late Lord Infamous, came together to form a duo, The Serial Killerz. Slowly but...
