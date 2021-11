Many fans of classic TV remember Melissa Gilbert as one of the stars of Little House on the Prairie. She played the role of Laura Ingalls in the classic show. The world watched Gilbert grow up over the course of the show’s long and popular run. Since then, she’s stayed connected to the cast and still attends reunions, charity events, and more attached to the show. When Michael Landon passed away in 1991, Gilbert became the face of the show in his absence. However, her entire career isn’t tied up in her life on Little House. In fact, she continues to work in TV and films as well as on the stage.

