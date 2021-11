Grand Theft Auto has been around since the ’90s with a couple games that were considered mediocre at best. That would change when Grand Theft Auto III was released and almost instantly became known more for supposedly glorifying crime and immoral behavior than anything else. This was likely the biggest anti-video game crusade since Mortal Kombat. Criticisms about its content weren’t entirely without merit. The game does have the player carry out numerous criminal activities while being heavily involved with organized crime. Prostitutes recover the player’s health, and the player can kill them afterwards to get some of their money back. There’s a lot of open world freedom, where the player can go on a killing spree for fun and continue the gun battles when police, FBI and military try to quell the carnage.

