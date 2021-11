To get the best guns in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, you’ll have to put in some work. The best gunstore — called Phil’s Place — has to be unlocked. You can’t just find it and start buying miniguns and remote bombs right away. If you’re looking to start blasting everything much earlier in Vice City, this is what you need to do first. It takes a little money and you’ll have to complete some annoying missions, but the reward is worth it.

