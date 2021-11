Valtteri Bottas says Mercedes’ plan for “worked perfectly” as he secured pole position by winning the Sprint at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Verstappen started from first place after Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from Friday’s qualifying results and had to start from the back, but the Red Bull driver was on mediums for the 24-lap race while Bottas went for softs. With the softer compound, Bottas got the jump off the line to take the lead and held Verstappen off, scoring three points and pole for Sunday’s race.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO