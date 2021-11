Genesis’s lineup of electric vehicles is expanding at a rapid clip. The South Korean luxury marque unveiled its latest EV, the electrified GV70, at Auto Guangzhou 2021 on Friday. And just like the Electrified G80 sedan before it, the new zero emission model looks almost identical to the gas-powered crossover SUV it’s based on. It may be hard to tell the two GV70 siblings apart, but there are a couple key superficial differences. They start up front, where the EV’s version of the brand’s trademark wide-mouth crest grille features a closed-off design. It’s still topped by the same intricate lattice work found...

