Tottenham v Leeds: match preview

It’s Week 12 of the English Premier League, and we bring you the latest edition of the EPL Weekend Windup as we move into the meat of the season. Several clubs are on a razor’s edge in terms of staying in the mix as far as title contention goes. Manchester City remains hot on the tail of Chelsea as they hope to keep pace when they welcome Everton to town as they begin to lose touch with the top four benchmark. Tottenham is seemingly in the same boat as they currently sit ninth in the league and cannot afford more slips if the top four remain a realistic outcome this season. They welcome the gritty Leeds United to town as they tread water perilously close to the relegation zone, sitting only three points above the drop zone. We have all the action for this Sunday’s games covered right here, but you can check out all your wagering options at FanDuel Sportsbook.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO