ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham v Leeds: match preview

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9l22_0d2cxfvb00
Tottenham v Leeds Photograph: Guardian

Will the real Harry Kane please stand up? The striker helped himself to seven goals in two games during the international break but his feats for England are in stark contrast to his club form, with Kane having only scored once in the Premier League for Tottenham this season. Antonio Conte will be desperate to lift Tottenham’s talisman out of the malaise he has been in since a move to Manchester City failed to materialise during the summer and a Leeds defence which has conceded 18 goals could help him achieve that. Stephen Hollis

Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last season Tottenham 3 Leeds 0

Referee Andre Marriner

This season G6 Y30 R2 5.33 cards/game

Odds H 3-4 A 19-5 D 16-5

TOTTENHAM

Subs from Gollini, Austin, Tanganga, Ndombele, Roden, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Clarke, Scarlett, Gil

Doubtful Gil (hamstring), Højbjerg (knee), Lo Celso (knock),

Injured Romero (hamstring, unknown), Sessegnon (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended Skipp (one match)

Discipline Y24 R1

Form LWWLLD

Leading scorer Son 4

LEEDS

Subs from Klaesson, Firpo, Gelhardt, Roberts, Bate, Hjelde, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Drameh, Summerville, McKinstry

Doubtful None

Injured Bamford (ankle, unknown), Ayling (knee, unknown), Koch (pelvis, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y22 R1

Form LWLDWD

Leading scorer Raphinha 5

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend

“Why are you playing Fred?” That’s the question Roy Keane wanted to ask while pinning Ole Gunnar Solskjær against a dressing room wall, and maybe Solskjær would have struggled to answer. But apparently Michael Carrick knows what Fred does well because the Brazilian was one of Manchester United’s best players in their midweek win at Villarreal, contributing intelligently to both of United’s goals and covering the left-hand side when in defensive mode. The question now is whether he will start against Chelsea, where containing Reece James should be an important part of the visitors’ game plan. Carrick also found uses for Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho when it had previously seemed United signed both without knowing why. Starting Sancho on the right may be the best way of exploiting the absence of Ben Chilwell. PD.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham captain Lloris full of praise for Leeds youngster Meslier

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris is full of praise for Leeds United youngster Ilian Meslier. Meslier is currently impressing with Leeds and France U21. Les Bleus No1 Lloris said: “Further on, there is Illan Meslier who is doing very good things in the Premier League. "In relation to his age, what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Harry Kane
SkySports

Ryan Sessegnon returns to full Tottenham training ahead of Leeds clash

Ryan Sessegnon will return to full Tottenham training this week following a hamstring injury and could be available for Antonio Conte's second game in charge against Leeds on Sunday. Sessegnon suffered the injury on duty with England U21s in September, so did not feature at all in the Premier League...
UEFA
90min.com

Tottenham vs Leeds: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Tottenham and Leeds meet in the Premier League for only the third time since 2004 on Sunday, with domestic football resuming after the November international break. Spurs are still adapting to life under new manager Antonio Conte, who has overseen a nervy win in Europe but drew his first game back in England last time out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NESN

EPL Week 12 Wagering Weekend Windup: Tottenham vs. Leeds

It’s Week 12 of the English Premier League, and we bring you the latest edition of the EPL Weekend Windup as we move into the meat of the season. Several clubs are on a razor’s edge in terms of staying in the mix as far as title contention goes. Manchester City remains hot on the tail of Chelsea as they hope to keep pace when they welcome Everton to town as they begin to lose touch with the top four benchmark. Tottenham is seemingly in the same boat as they currently sit ninth in the league and cannot afford more slips if the top four remain a realistic outcome this season. They welcome the gritty Leeds United to town as they tread water perilously close to the relegation zone, sitting only three points above the drop zone. We have all the action for this Sunday’s games covered right here, but you can check out all your wagering options at FanDuel Sportsbook.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham Hotspur Stadium#The Premier League#Tottenham 3 Leeds 0#Tottenham Subs#Son 4 Leeds Subs
NBC Sports

Tottenham vs Leeds final score: Three things we learned

Tottenham vs Leeds: Antonio Conte and Co., came back from a goal down and picked up all three points with a 2-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Daniel James gave Leeds a 1-0 lead just before halftime, but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon were the unlikely goal-scorers who hit back to snap Tottenham’s three-game winless skid in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham 2-1 Leeds: Community Player Ratings

Spurs win! Spurs win! Spurs win! Tottenham hotspur roared back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to win 2-1 over Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur stadium. It was a match for firsts — Antonio Conte’s first home league match in charge of Spurs, Sergio Reguilon’s first goal in a Tottenham shirt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

South Africa v Zimbabwe Match Preview, 2021/11/11

The Southern African neighbours resume their rivalry when they clash in this fixture commonly known as the Battle of Limpopo. Bafana Bafana’s ambitions to reach the next round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers face a serious threat when they clash against Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on Thursday. It...
FIFA
Shropshire Star

Kidderminster v Telford - Match preview

Dennis Greene admits it will be difficult going ‘toe-to-toe’ with in-form hosts Kidderminster tomorrow as the AFC Telford chief plots his way to success on the road. The Bucks slipped down to 20th in National League North after throwing away a two-goal lead at fellow lowly side Bradford PA last weekend and now begin an unenviable run of fixtures against Harries, leaders AFC Fylde and Gateshead.
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa v Brighton - Match Preview

New boss Steven Gerrard wants Villa to put in a performance to make supporters proud when they face Brighton tomorrow. Gerrard admitted he “can’t wait” to take charge of his new club for the first time and is targeting a victory to get his reign quickly up and running. Villa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

61K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy