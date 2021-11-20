ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City v Everton: match preview

Manchester City’s strength in depth is going to be seriously tested against Everton. Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish have been ruled out while Phil Foden is a doubt with a leg injury so Raheem Sterling has the perfect opportunity to remind Pep Guardiola of what he has been missing. Everton will hope City fail to overcome the significant absences but, after five games without a win, they still are likely to struggle as Rafael Benítez continues to miss talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin. City may even improve without De Bruyne as the midfielder has been well below par this season. This could be a very strange encounter. Graham Searles

Sunday 2pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Etihad Stadium

Last season Manchester City 5 Everton 0

Referee Stuart Attwell

This season G7 Y23 R0 3.29 cards/game

Odds H 1-6 A 19-1 D 8-1

MANCHESTER CITY

Subs from Steffen, Carson, Palmer, Fernandinho, Aké, Mbete, Zinchenko, Foden

Doubtful Foden (leg)

Injured Grealish (knock, 24 Nov), Torres (foot, Jan), Delap (ankle, unknown), De Bruyne (Covid-19, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y18 R1

Form WDWWLW

Leading scorers Foden, Silva 3

EVERTON

Subs from Begovic, Tyrer, Lonergan, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Iwobi, Rondón, Dobbin, Tosun, Whitaker, Onyango, Welch, Mina

Doubtful Mina (thigh)

Injured Doucouré (foot, Dec), Calvert-Lewin (thigh, Dec), Gomes (calf, Dec), Davies (knee, unknown)

Suspended Holgate (first of three)

Discipline Y20 R1

Form WDLLLD

Leading scorers Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Townsend 3

