Manchester City v Everton: match preview

“Why are you playing Fred?” That’s the question Roy Keane wanted to ask while pinning Ole Gunnar Solskjær against a dressing room wall, and maybe Solskjær would have struggled to answer. But apparently Michael Carrick knows what Fred does well because the Brazilian was one of Manchester United’s best players in their midweek win at Villarreal, contributing intelligently to both of United’s goals and covering the left-hand side when in defensive mode. The question now is whether he will start against Chelsea, where containing Reece James should be an important part of the visitors’ game plan. Carrick also found uses for Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho when it had previously seemed United signed both without knowing why. Starting Sancho on the right may be the best way of exploiting the absence of Ben Chilwell. PD.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO