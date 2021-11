The American Red Cross of Montana provides blood products to more than 30 of our Montana hospitals & medical centers across the Treasure State. Right here in our Golden Triangle this morning, a blood drive is in progress today over in Cut Bank at the Northern Rockies Medical Center until 3 o'clock this afternoon, Thursday. Tomorrow, on Friday, our Shelby Key Club will be hosting a blood drive over at the Shelby High School from 9 until 2. Please keep in mind whole blood donors can donate every 56 days, while platelet donors can give every 7 days up to 24 times per year. How about YOU...will YOU donate the "Gift of Life?"

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO