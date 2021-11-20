ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) doubtful vs. Browns

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

The Detroit Lions listed starting quarterback Jared Goff as doubtful for their Sunday road game against the Cleveland Browns. If Goff, who has an oblique injury, can't go, Tim Boyle would make his first career start...

