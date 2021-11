What better time to publish the mailbag this week than on Thanksgiving Day. I'm sure all you want to do while you're eating three plates of food and hanging out with family is to read my mediocre and sarcastic writing. If you are here and reading this, you're definitely someone I'm thankful for on the eve of Florida State's huge game against Florida. The teams aren't ranked but rivalries don't get much better than this.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO