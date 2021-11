Last year's RSM Classic champ, Robert Streb, comes into this week with two top-10 finishes in his last three events. Streb is currently 35th in the FedExCup rankings, and has a chance to climb even further with 500 FedExCup points going to the 2021 RSM Classic winner. The tournament's last six champions return to play this year when the action begins on Thursday, and 2016 winner Kevin Kisner is the biggest favorite in the group.

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO