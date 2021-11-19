ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skinner Makes Statement in Oilers’ Shootout Win Over Jets

By Brian Swane
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe was there when Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland went fishing in the free-agent pool for a star goalie and came up empty. He was there when frustrated fans called for the Oilers to acquire a No. 1 netminder via trade, but no such deal was ever coming....

FOX Sports

Connor, Jets to host the Oilers

LINE: Jets -113, Oilers -107; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg take on Edmonton. Connor currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 19 points, scoring 11 goals and totaling eight assists. The Jets are 8-2-3 in conference games. Winnipeg has scored 45 goals and is ninth in...
NHL
Yardbarker

Jets Need to Avoid Oilers’ Power Play to Win

The Winnipeg Jets host the Edmonton Oilers in the last of a seven-game homestand that has seen the Jets successfully defend home ice by taking nine of 12 available points with a 4-1-1 record over the first six contests. They now face the Oilers, who possess an impressive 11-3-0 record in a back-to-back situation where they host Edmonton, then two days later, they travel to the Alberta capital to square off again.
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets vs Oilers

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets wrap up a seven-game home stand tonight with the Edmonton Oilers in town. Check back later today for the Morning Skate Report, and tune into the JetsTV Live Pregame Show presented by Budweiser at 10:45 am CT for all the updates from the morning skate, including live interviews with the players and head coach Paul Maurice.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 16.0 Wrap Up: McDavid and Skinner steal the show in huge 2-1 shootout win over Winnipeg

Connor McDavid wants all of the highlight reel goals. Final Score: 2-1 Oilers in the shootout. On Tuesday night, I was expecting the Oilers to head into Winnipeg with a chip on their shoulders but that is not the effort we got from them. Instead, we watched the boys go down by four and basically seal in a Jets win with a kiss before the game was even 40 minutes old. Needless to say, we were not impressed. The good news is that the boys had a chance to rebound in the second half of this home-and-home series, making tonight’s rematch an excellent opportunity to show the Jets where the bear shits and reclaim their place atop of the Pacific Division standings. The first step, of course, was getting a better start. And in the early going, the game very much had a back-and-forth feel to it as both teams were producing quality chances to score despite being unable to get anything past the goaltenders. I know the stats show that the Jets got 17 shots on net compared to only 10 for the Oilers, I honestly think the actual play on the ice was a little bit closer than that and it seemed like the boys were in good shape heading into the intermission. Then again, just not giving up a goal in the opening minutes felt like a win.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Skinner sensational in Edmonton Oilers victory over Jets

However Oilers head coach Dave Tippett chooses to frame it, going with his rookie backup over a well-rested starter in a statement game against a rival/nemesis suggests his faith in Mikko Koskinen might be wavering. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...
NHL
FOX Sports

Draisaitl, Oilers to host the Jets

LINE: Oilers -148, Jets +123; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton square off against Winnipeg. Draisaitl leads the league with 33 points, scoring 17 goals and recording 16 assists. The Oilers are 9-1-0 in Western Conference games. Edmonton leads the NHL with 20 power-play goals, led by...
NHL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Jets

Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers conclude a five-game swing versus the Winnipeg Jets. The Edmonton Oilers begin a home-and-home series with the Winnipeg Jets in the last game of an extended road trip. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including...
NHL
theScore

Jets outlast Oilers to win 3rd straight

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele scored in the second period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Western Conference-leading Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Tuesday night. Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, and Josh Morrissey had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots...
NHL
NHL

Jets fall to Oilers in shootout thriller

EDMONTON - On a night when head coach Paul Maurice says his team played the best game of the season, one would think the Winnipeg Jets (9-3-4) came out on top. That wasn't the case on Thursday night, as the Jets fell 2-1 in a shootout to the Edmonton Oilers (12-4-0) in the back half of a home-and-home set.
NHL
kion546.com

McDavid scores in regulation and shootout, Oilers beat Jets

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored in regulation and the shootout, Kyle Turris also scored in the shootout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1. Rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner made 45 saves and was perfect on two shootout attempts for the Oilers, who improved to 7-1-1 at home. Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets, whose three-game winning streak ended. His goal broke a scoreless tie with 6:03 left in the game. Just 28 seconds later, McDavid danced through three Winnipeg defenders before beating Connor Hellebuyck for his 11th of the year.
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: Skinner shines as Oilers down Jets

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. And boy, was Stuart Skinner going. The Oilers rookie netminder turned aside an impressive 46 shots Thursday night as the Edmonton Oilers exacted revenge beating the Jets 2-1 in a shootout. For the Oilers, there was no bigger star than Skinner.
NHL
