Public Safety

Vestas hit by cyber security incident, shuts some IT systems

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Vestas (VWS.CO) has been hit by a cyber security incident and has shut down its IT systems across multiple business units and locations to contain the issue, the world's largest maker of wind turbines said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Nov. 19 and customers, employees and other stakeholders could be affected by the shutdown of company's systems, the Danish company said.

The company did not provide details on the nature of the incident.

"We are working together with our internal and external partners to contain the issue fully and recover our systems," Vestas said in a statement.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

