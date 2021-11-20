ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Amaury Bischoff: Arsenal's 'most left-field signing' ever?

goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe midfielder's one-year stint at the Emirates Stadium saw him make just four appearances - but why did it not work out in north London?. It really says something when a player is described by his former club's own official website as being one of their "most left-field signings"....

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Turkish club expects to sign Arsenal man in January

Galatasaray has made Mohamed Elneny a transfer target for the new year as he edges closer to the end of his stay at Arsenal. The Egyptian has been out of favour at the Emirates and usually gets playing chances in the cups or when the alternatives ahead of him aren’t playing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mathieu Flamini
Person
Amaury Bischoff
Yardbarker

Two positive signs to take from Arsenal’s defeat at Anfield

Two positives from Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool By Sylvester Kwentua. Here we go again friends, we are back to square one after a humbling defeat over the weekend. We may have lost four goals to Liverpool, but I got two positive and heart gladding things to take away from the game over the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Arsenal and Republic of Ireland star Katie McCabe signs with women's football brand Miss Kick as first big-name ambassador to join up

Arsenal and Republic of Ireland star Katie McCabe has become the first global athlete for women’s football brand Miss Kick. The company was founded in 2018 when former Manchester City and Liverpool player Grace Vella realised that kit, culture, confidence and credibility were lacking in female sport. Vella spoke to...
SPORTS
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#French#Instagram Of#Werder Bremen
Yardbarker

Club agrees on a deal to sign a replacement for Arsenal target

Arsenal remains keen on a move for Dusan Vlahovic and a new report is claiming Fiorentina has reached an agreement to sign Borja Mayoral as his replacement. Todofichajes maintains Vlahovic will leave for a top European club soon and he has to be replaced. This development means Arsenal can now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Portugal
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Arsenal legend names two ideal signings to solve the “biggest” issue in Mikel Arteta’s squad

Ex-Gunner Michael Thomas has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about potential Arsenal transfers ahead of January. The former Arsenal midfielder, who scored that famous title-winning goal against Liverpool at Anfield in 1989, believes his old side could still do with some strengthening even after making so many changes to the squad in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
101 WIXX

Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Skinner’s Arsenal preview

The Reds face the Gunners at Leigh Sports Village in the league this weekend, in our final game before the late-November international break. The league outing will come four days on from our midweek victory over Manchester City in the Continental Tyres League Cup, a result that the boss says his side are buzzing from and are determined to build on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
eurofootballrumours.com

Barcelona eyeing move for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso

The defensive department of the Barcelona squad needs quality additions this winter. If a report from tribalfootball.com is to be believed, Barcelona are eyeing move for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. The 30-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. Marcos Alonso has been at Chelsea since 2016 when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Porto prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool have made their name from European performances. Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have lifted the European Cup more times than the Merseyside outfit’s six triumphs.They have made the perfect start in their efforts to add to that collection this season with four wins from their opening four Champions League games, qualifying with two matches left in the group stage.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host PortoAtletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto are by no means easy opposition. But Jurgen Klopp’s men have scored three or more goals against all of them, blowing them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy