Premier League

Both teams to score weekend accumulator

goal.com
 5 days ago

Our both teams to score European accumulator this weekend heads to Camp Nou and Anfield as well as the Bundesliga and Serie A. Barcelona vs Espanyol - Both teams to score at 10/11 (1.91) with bet365. Both teams to score has paid out in six of Barca's seven home...

www.goal.com

SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
101 WIXX

Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday's Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
UEFA
Sporting News

Sam Kerr and Socceroo both score rapid hat-tricks

It took Sam Kerr just 26 minutes to score her first and third goal for Chelsea in a 5-0 win over Birmingham City in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Monday morning (AEDT). After Blues star Fran Kirby opened the scoring inside four minutes, it was Kerr that stepped up in front of goal as she found the top corner with a neat first-time finish after 17 minutes.
SOCCER
The Independent

Sergio Conceicao confident Porto will cope better with Liverpool than in last meeting

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is confident his side will cope better with Liverpool than they did in a 5-1 defeat back in September.In their meeting in the Estadio do Dragao Jurgen Klopp's side ran out comfortable winners, Porto's second successive heavy home defeat to the Reds in three seasons.Porto may find their hosts slightly less of a challenge as they have already qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare but Conceicao is determined they will put on a better show.He said: "It was some time ago that match. We have corrected our mistakes and we have worked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Porto prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool have made their name from European performances. Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have lifted the European Cup more times than the Merseyside outfit's six triumphs.They have made the perfect start in their efforts to add to that collection this season with four wins from their opening four Champions League games, qualifying with two matches left in the group stage.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host PortoAtletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto are by no means easy opposition. But Jurgen Klopp's men have scored three or more goals against all of them, blowing them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Mendy is the best goalkeeper in the world, says ex-Chelsea star Caballero

An ex-Blue has offered an assessment of the Senegalese shot-stopper's first year at Stamford Bridge. Edouard Mendy is currently the best goalkeeper in the world, according to former Chelsea stopper Willy Caballero. The Senegal international was lured from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal as the six-time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp's side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Champions League LIVE: Manchester City vs PSG, Liverpool vs Porto, Real Madrid also in action

That's all from us this evening after yet another thrilling night in the Champions League. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to BT Sport: "It was good, we could have done better and been more calm in the first half but we were a bit hectic. That is not unusual when you put a team out that has not played together a lot. Some people think we might play an easy game but we were not here for that, Anfield is sold out so we want to go [for it].
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Real Madrid: Predictions, odds & betting tips

After suffering a historic defeat to the Moldovan champions on matchday two, the side from La Liga should be backed to get among the goals. Real Madrid head to Transnistria on matchday five of the Champions League to face Sheriff Tiraspol with Carlo Ancelotti's men looking for the win which would secure qualification for the knockout rounds from Group D.
SOCCER
goal.com

Liverpool vs Porto: Predictions, odds & betting tips

With nothing left to play for in Group B, Al Hain-Cole doesn't see the Reds collecting another victory against Conceicao's fired-up team at Anfield. With first place in Group B already assured, Liverpool can afford to relax when Porto visit Anfield for Wednesday's Champions League clash. The Reds have sailed...
LIVERPOOL, TX
goal.com

Sheriff v Real Madrid Live Commentary, 25/11/2021

Prior to this match, Sheriff had faced more shots than any other team in the Champions League this season. It's easy to see why. The Moldovans have been unable to keep Madrid quiet, and Athanasiadis hasn't been able to pull off the heroics he did in September. If Sheriff retrieve anything from this game now it'll be even more of a surprise than that game.
SOCCER
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel rejects suggestion Chelsea are a defensive team after Juventus rout

Thomas Tuchel has dismissed Chelsea's typecasting as a defensive team after the Blues inflicted Juventus' heaviest-ever Champions League defeat.Chelsea hammered the Turin giants 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to leapfrog the Italians in Group H.Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner all hit the net as Chelsea switched from suffocating Juve to tearing Massimiliano Allegri's men apart.Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino recently described 2021 Champions League winners Chelsea as a "defensive team, they play in transition and on the counter".But Tuchel had no interest in that characterisation, especially after the Blues took their tally to 24...
PREMIER LEAGUE

