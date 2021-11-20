ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Only 1 in 4 People Want Prince Charles to Be King as William Favored

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince William would be a preferred choice for next king ahead of Prince Charles for the majority of Brits—challenging Monarchy's rigid rules on...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
enstarz.com

Royal Heartbreak: Prince Charles Caught Verbally Abusing Princess Diana In Newly Unearthed Video

Princess Diana heard more painful words from Prince Charles than expected, one of which had been recorded in a newly unearthed clip. Before Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced, the Princess of Wales publicly spoke about the struggles she faced as the duke's wife. She also spoke up about her mental and emotional struggles while trying to please her husband despite his infidelity.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Meghan Markle Demanding Prince Harry Get Paternity Test As Proof Prince Charles Isn’t His Father?

Every week, there seems to be more drama and breaking news about the royal family, and it’s shown no sign of stopping. Last year, one tabloid alleged Meghan Markle was pressuring Prince Harry to get a DNA test because she didn’t think Prince Charles was his real father. Gossip Cop is looking back at the narrative to see just how much of it was true.
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

Prince Charles Tells President Joe Biden That The Queen Was "Very Disappointed Not to Come" to COP26

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, is well underway in Glasgow, and it's no surprise that Prince Charles has been particularly active in engaging with the delegates. A longtime environmental activist, Charles gave a speech at the summit yesterday saying that climate change and biodiversity loss, "pose an even greater existential threat," than the pandemic, "to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles' alleged secret son finds new 'evidence' backing his claims

A man named Simon Dorante-Day, 55, from Australia has been sharing multiple stories, claiming that he is the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's child. Dorante-Dayhas been vociferous about his claim to be a member of the British Royal Family; he has produced several proofs to back this assertion.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Percent#The Prince#Jordan#British Royal Family#Uk#Brits#Anti Monarchy#Deltapoll For The Mail#Vanity Fair
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Monarch Phoned Prince Charles To Convince Him She’s Well Even If She’s Not Following Her Health Scares?

Queen Elizabeth has, allegedly, been convincing Prince Charles that she's fine even if she's not. The past couple of weeks have been very challenging for Queen Elizabeth. Following her overnight stay at a hospital for an undisclosed illness, palace insiders revealed that the monarch also sprained her back right because Remembrance Day Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Reportedly Suffered A Mini Stroke, Has Leukemia? Palace Aides Found Her Looking Tired, Disoriented

Queen Elizabeth allegedly suffered a mini-stroke that's why she was hospitalized. Queen Elizabeth suffered a health scare last week, but the reason behind her hospitalization has not been revealed. As such, multiple publications became a tad bit too creative in coming up with possible illnesses that the monarch could be dealing with.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Pippa Middleton Heartbreak: Kate Middleton’s Sister Feuding With Husband James Matthews, Jealous Of Prince William, Duchess’s Marriage?

Pippa Middleton is, allegedly, jealous of Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s marriage is, perhaps, one of the strongest in the royal family. No wonder, a lot of people look up to them including the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton. Pippa has been...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
642K+
Followers
70K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy