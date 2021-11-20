Friends For Food total keeps climbing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s become an annual tradition for the Light of Life Rescue Mission to help feed those in need on Thanksgiving. This year will be their first since moving into a new facility on the North Shore. The mission wants to serve as many people as possible with a traditional meal. They want to help any man, woman or child who may be without a home or facing addiction. Last year was a bit different for them, dealing with the pandemic, but they still made sure to give out hundreds of meals in a safe manner. This year it seems to have...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO