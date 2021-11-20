This Kessler Park Tudor home has a wrap-around front porch and classic details

This lovely two-level Ranch Rambler, located on a cul-de-sac, in the sought-after neighborhood of Chapel Oaks is waiting to be called home! Its kitchen features white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and tile flooring. Relax on the cozy updated porch and admire the beautiful curb appeal. This home is one of the largest in the neighborhood, with its extended floor plan between the kitchen and living room makes this possible; it's all finished with fresh paint, great lighting and durable plank flooring. The first level also offers two nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with tile finishes. The lower level has two additional bedrooms, one with it's own private entry, washer and dryer and a full bathroom. This level also has an additional back porch which conveniently leads out to the spacious and fenced backyard perfect for play, barbecues or fall bonfire nights. You will be conveniently located minutes from Washington DC, public transportation, Deanwood and Cheverly Metro Stations, the Baltimore-Washington Pkwy, Fairmount Heights Park and FedEx Field. Schedule your showing and make this your cozy home right before the holidays!

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO