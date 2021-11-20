ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

This Kessler Park Tudor home has a wrap-around front porch and classic details

By Mary Grace Granados
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at this updated Kessler Park Tudor home that marries timeless elements with modern amenities. Co-listing agent Jason Saucedo called the home a “quintessential” Tudor thanks to its arched doorways, the pitch of the roof and the brick exterior. The home was originally built in 1925 but...

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas News

See a five-bedroom Flower Mound house that has a hidden room

Is a secret room on your dream house bucket list? Take a look at this Flower Mound home in the Estates at Tour 18 community. Inside its 6,199 square feet, you’ll find five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. One of those suites is hidden behind a secret entrance that leads up a staircase to the second level, where the bedroom and bathroom sit.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
goodshomedesign.com

Building a house from pallets. From start to finish

Building a house is not an easy task, as years of training are required even for professionals to master such a skill. This sounds like a more doable task for amateur builders. The next video tutorial will guide you from start to finish in the art of building a pallet...
HOME & GARDEN
Mountain Times

Turning a second-home into a forever home in Woodstock

By Ethan Weinstein  Perched atop a hill overlooking the Kedron Valley is a house nestled into the countryside within easy driving distance of Okemo and Killington ski resorts, and a quick drive to the village of Woodstock.  After six years […] Read More The post Turning a second-home into a forever home in Woodstock appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WOODSTOCK, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Real Estate#Front Porch#1111 S Canterbury Court#French#Dutch
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This dome home for sale in California is built right into the hills. Take a look

A two-story delightful property that has hit the real estate market in Topanga, California, and is unique in almost every way possible — from its location to resistance to almost every natural disaster possible. And it’s available for $1.599 million. The three-bedroom, three-bath home, which was built this year, has...
REAL ESTATE
WBRE

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Bronx Beacon

House-hunt Bronx: What’s on the market

(BRONX, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
BRONX, NY
studio-mcgee.com

Step-by-step Bedroom Design Basics

And after years of remodeling, restyling, and designing projects for our clients, we’ve noticed that the bedroom is often one of the most overlooked spaces in the home. While the bedroom might not be the most seen by visitors, it is likely one of the rooms where you spend the most time, so it’s worth putting extra time and intention into designing a space that feels like a retreat.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dirt

Go Green in Monrovia With This Whimsical Midcentury Modern

Click here to read the full article. Despite what everyone’s favorite philosophizing reptile Kermit the Frog claims, it really is quite easy “Bein’ Green” — at least when it comes to this groovy little retro house in the charming Monrovia suburb of Los Angeles. With its strikingly emerald-hued façade, the updated modernist pad surely isn’t one to be overlooked or undervalued. Last sold about six months ago for just $827,000, the home is now back on the market once again for just shy of $1.3 million. Embedded into a hillside parcel at the end of a private road, on nearly an...
MONROVIA, CA
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Tips in Decorating a Room With Slanted Walls

A bedroom with slanted walls is more challenging to decorate than a regular-shaped bedroom. However, with the right choices of colours, furniture, decors, and details, you can turn this room into an attractive and comfortable space. Here are some tips on how to decorate a bedroom with slanted walls. Choose...
INTERIOR DESIGN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1316 Dunbar Oaks Drive

This lovely two-level Ranch Rambler, located on a cul-de-sac, in the sought-after neighborhood of Chapel Oaks is waiting to be called home! Its kitchen features white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and tile flooring. Relax on the cozy updated porch and admire the beautiful curb appeal. This home is one of the largest in the neighborhood, with its extended floor plan between the kitchen and living room makes this possible; it's all finished with fresh paint, great lighting and durable plank flooring. The first level also offers two nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with tile finishes. The lower level has two additional bedrooms, one with it's own private entry, washer and dryer and a full bathroom. This level also has an additional back porch which conveniently leads out to the spacious and fenced backyard perfect for play, barbecues or fall bonfire nights. You will be conveniently located minutes from Washington DC, public transportation, Deanwood and Cheverly Metro Stations, the Baltimore-Washington Pkwy, Fairmount Heights Park and FedEx Field. Schedule your showing and make this your cozy home right before the holidays!
WASHINGTON, DC
My 1053 WJLT

’80s Themed Home For Sale in Illinois Has Giant Indoor Waterpark

There are some special features in the house for sale in Mokena, Illinois, and it's not an indoor waterpark. There is an 80s theme design throughout the home that takes you back to a time of neon lights, big hair, and pink carpet. It reminds me of something out of Scarface, just extravagant features, lights, and design throughout the entire home. Surprisingly, the kitchen does have a modern more updated design to it.
ILLINOIS STATE
defpen

Say Goodbye To Your Small Cramped Bathroom With These 10 Steps

When was the last time you bumped your elbows against the shower doors in the midst of your bathtime? Or the time you knocked into the edges of the vanity cabinet while doing your skincare? If you have an answer to any of these questions, we are here to tell you that this small cramped bathroom is dangerous and full of hazards.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy