ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Protests cast spotlight on Chinese factories in Serbia

By OLIVER BUNIC, Miodrag SOVILJ
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlxYn_0d2cu3H300
Vietnamese workers went on strike this week over conditions at a Chinese-run factory in Serbia /AFP

When Dung Nguyen left Vietnam to work abroad, the 37-year-old said he'd been assured he would be employed by a German company in Serbia, only to have his passport taken away upon arrival at a Chinese-run factory where conditions were dire.

The situation at the factory and the alleged deception used to lure employees has made headlines in Serbia after Nguyen and hundreds of other Vietnamese went on strike this week.

The strike that started on Wednesday was a rare show of defiance by labourers at a Chinese-backed enterprise in the country.

Beijing has invested billions in Serbia and neighbouring Balkan countries in recent years, hoping to expand its economic footprint in central Europe.

Serbia has been quick to cash in on China's interest, as it seeks to court a range of investors amid the ongoing tug of war between the East and West over influence in the Balkans.

But Belgrade has repeatedly been accused of giving Chinese-owned companies a free hand in how they run their operations.

Critics from civil society, human rights groups and in the media say the government has turned a blind eye to environmental concerns and potential human rights violations.

The Vietnamese workers were employed to build a factory for the Chinese tyre company Linglong in the small northern city of Zrenjanin, considered a centrepiece of Beijing-backed investment in Serbia.

But according to Nguyen, the living and work conditions were untenable and not what he had been promised.

"We are living as if we were in jail... all our passports were kept by the Chinese when we arrived at the airport," Nguyen told AFP in a video message sent from inside the living quarters.

"I cannot talk more as I am afraid my saying would impact others," he added.

Even before the strike, private security guards were posted near the workers' dormitories next to the factory site and journalists including from AFP were prevented from entering the premises.

- 'Unfit housing' -

Human rights organisations A11 and ASTRA published a joint report earlier this week demanding "urgent action" from Serbian authorities.

"A large number of established facts indicate the possibility that workers are victims of human trafficking for the purpose of labour exploitation," it said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gg6eG_0d2cu3H300
The strike was a rare show of defiance by labourers at a Chinese-backed enterprise in SerbiaÂ  /AFP

According to the report, the Vietnamese workers had not been provided with heating, electricity or hot water and the facilities lacked adequate infrastructure and sewerage.

"The conditions were nowhere near suitable for housing human beings," Danilo Curcic, a human rights lawyer from A11 said during an interview with local broadcaster N1 TV.

"I don't think it's an overstatement to say that some people do not keep animals in those conditions."

Construction workers at the Zrenjanin factory had already staged two strikes within the last six months, according to A11, sparked by unpaid salaries and a lack of food.

A short documentary aired by N1 this month also showed workers living in cramped conditions inside a makeshift dormitory at the site.

- 'Unacceptable' -

"It is unacceptable that an aspiring EU member state seems to tolerate this on its territory and remains silent on cases of potential forced labour in Europe," Viola von Cramon, a member of the European Parliament for Germany, told AFP.

Linglong said that the Vietnamese workers were not officially employed by the company and had been hired by a Chinese subcontractor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1wCr_0d2cu3H300
Beijing has invested billions in Serbia and neighbouring Balkan countries in recent years, aiming to expand its economic footprint in central Europe /AFP

"Linglong's only obligation to its contractors is to pay them compensation for the work performed under the contract," the company said in a statement.

It added it was planning meetings with subcontractors to "inform them about the values the company upholds" and demanded the workers were transferred to "better accommodation".

It did not respond to an AFP request for further clarification.

On Friday night, the Vietnamese workers were asked to sign a statement declaring they had "voluntarily and consciously" agreed to work at the site, AFP confirmed from various sources.

"Everybody became anxious and scared, without knowing what the Chinese would do to us," Nguyen said.

"We dont want to work in the Chinese company. We want to leave. Please help us."

Vietnam's foreign ministry said officials had received no reports of "violence and harassment" at the factory but said it was monitoring the situation.

In a 2019 case that cast a disturbing light on unscrupulous trafficking networks, 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain after it had crossed the Channel from Europe.

- 'Steel friendship' -

Serbian leaders have batted away accusations of malfeasance at Linglong.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic suggested the incident might have been a conspiracy targeting Chinese investment in the country, after confirming that the Vietnamese workers were being moved to more appropriate accommodation.

President Aleksandar Vucic has vastly expanded ties with Beijing since coming to power and says the two countries enjoy a "steel friendship".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoxDF_0d2cu3H300
Prime Minister Ana Brnabic suggested the incident might have been a conspiracy targeting Chinese investment /AFP

Serbia was one of the first countries in Europe to receive coronavirus vaccines from China, while Vucic kissed the Chinese flag last year after receiving medical supplies sent by Beijing early on in the pandemic.

Following this week's headlines, the Serbian leader doubled down, saying Chinese investments would continue to be a top priority.

"What do you want, to destroy an investment worth $900 million?" Vucic said Friday.

"If the Vietnamese need to be helped, we will help. But we will not chase the investors away."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Lithuania shows world way to withstand China, FM says

Lithuania is showing the world a way to resist China's growing pressure by diversifying supply chains and uniting with fellow democracies, the EU nation's foreign minister said Wednesday. On a visit to Washington, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he spoke to senior US officials on Lithuania's efforts to reduce reliance on China for supplies and called for longer-term efforts to help other nations facing pressure.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

US varsities protest Chinese genocide in Xinjiang

Washington [United States], November 25 (ANI): Universities in the US have increased the intensity of their protest against the Chinese authorities as Beijing tries to redeem its image over ongoing genocide in Xinjiang. According to the Washington Post, in 2021, students in universities across the country are organizing to protest...
PROTESTS
AFP

Europe scrambles for Covid control with boosters, jabs for kids

Europe scrambled Thursday to regain control over a resurgent coronavirus as governments urged adult boosters and jabs for young children in a sign of growing unease over a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million people on the continent. Berlin, Paris and Lisbon were among capitals weighing tighter Covid restrictions and broader vaccination campaigns as surging cases and the encroaching winter threaten to undo hard-won gains against the virus over the summer. In the Czech Republic, President Milos Zeman returned to hospital just hours after being released to name a new prime minister as he tested positive for Covid-19. With governments already struggling to cope with the more infectious Delta variant, the discovery of a new and troubling strain in South Africa was a stark reminder that the fight against Covid-19 is far from won.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia#Europe#Balkans#Protest Riot#Chinese#Vietnamese#German
albuquerqueexpress.com

Govts tell their citizens to leave war-torn country immediately

A growing number of Western governments are urging any of their citizens currently in Ethiopia to leave the war-torn country as soon as possible, as the UN confirmed it will relocate the families of international staff. Amid fears of a rebel advance on the Ethiopian capital, Germany's foreign ministry and...
WORLD
AFP

Solomons PM warns capital rioters 'will face consequences'

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has vowed to track down rioters who attempted to storm parliament, as the Pacific island nation's capital Honiara remained under lockdown Thursday following the unrest. Sogavare ordered an immediate curfew across Honiara, describing the unrest as a "sad and unfortunate event aimed at bringing a democratically elected government down".
PROTESTS
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
Country
China
NewsBreak
Protests
Reuters

U.S. cooperation with partners causing China 'heartburn' -Campbell

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Expanded U.S. cooperation with partners is causing China "heartburn" and Chinese President Xi Jinping made clear to President Joe Biden in a virtual meeting that Washington's work to bolster ties with allies represented Cold War thinking, the White House Indo-Pacific coordinator said on Friday. Kurt...
FOREIGN POLICY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Protests outside Chinese embassy in UK over Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs

London [UK], November 14 (ANI): Protests were held outside the Chinese embassy in London and consulate in Manchester against China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims, demanding Beijing to close the concentration camps in Xinjiang province. Hundreds of people gathered and took part in the protest and showed their solidarity with Uyghur...
ADVOCACY
News Channel Nebraska

Provocative art exhibition opens in Italy amid Chinese embassy protests

At a museum in Brescia, northern Italy, Shanghai-born artist Badiucao is making final adjustments to an exhibition that has enraged Chinese officials. Images of President Xi Jinping and Winnie the Pooh -- a tongue-in-cheek comparison now widely censored on Chinese social media -- hang alongside a tribute to Wuhan whistleblower Li Wenliang and a depiction of riot police pursuing a protestor. Mock posters for the forthcoming Winter Olympics show a snowboarder sliding across a CCTV camera and a biathlete pointing a rifle towards a blindfolded Uighur prisoner.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
CHINA
AFP

China's birthrate plummets to lowest figure in decades

China's birthrate plummeted to a record low last year, highlighting a looming demographic crisis for Beijing caused by a rapidly ageing workforce, a slowing economy and the weakest population growth in decades. The results of a once-in-a-decade census announced in May showed that China's population grew at its slowest rate since the 1960s.
WORLD
AFP

France strengthens ties with Indonesia after AUKUS setback

France and Indonesia strengthened a strategic partnership agreement on Wednesday that includes bolstering defence ties as Paris regroups in the Indo-Pacific after the collapse of a multibillion-dollar submarine deal with Australia.  Paris was furious after Australia ditched the submarine deal in September, saying it had been given no warning that Canberra was negotiating a new defence pact with the US and Britain, which left France rethinking its alliances in the Indo-Pacific.
WORLD
Washington Post

Australia deploys forces to Solomon Islands as protesters burn Chinatown, Parliament

Violence shook the capital of the Solomon Islands for a second day despite a lockdown, with protesters targeting Chinatown as the nation’s embattled leader vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable and Australia said it would send troops to quell the unrest. Smoke billowed over Honiara on Thursday, a day after...
CHINA
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chinese professor at top European university studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude without telling his bosses on campus

A Chinese professor at a top European university has been revealed to have studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude, without telling his bosses on campus. Guojie Zhang studied at Denmark's University of Copenhagen, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Rio Tinto’s past casts a shadow over Serbia’s hopes of a lithium revolution

A battery sign, flashing dangerously low, appears superimposed over a view of the globe as seen from space. “Green technologies, electric cars, clean air – all of these depend on one of the most significant lithium deposits in the world, which is located right here in Jadar, Serbia,” a gravel-voiced narrator announces. “We completely understand your concerns about the environment. Rio Tinto is carrying out detailed analyses, so as to make all of us sure that we develop the Jadar project in line with the highest environmental, security and health standards.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Pakistan's anti-smog squads target factories as winter sets in

The anti-smog squad van careens through choking traffic in Lahore, on its way to track down factories belching out smoke -- a seemingly futile task in one of the world's most polluted cities. Lahore is routinely ranked as one of the world's most polluted urban centres, and frequently tops daily rankings. 
ADVOCACY
AFP

China, Russia furious over Biden democracy summit snubs

China and Russia reacted furiously Wednesday to US President Joe Biden's planned democracy summit, which will exclude them, with Beijing angered over an invitation for Taiwan and the Kremlin branding it divisive. The global conference was a campaign pledge by the US president, who has placed the struggle between democracies and "autocratic governments" at the heart of his foreign policy. The inclusion of Taiwan, and not China, led to an angry rebuke from Beijing, which said it "firmly opposes" the invitation to "the so-called Summit for Democracy." Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory to be retaken one day, by force if necessary.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy