Coshocton High School helps feed 750 community members

More than 750 meals were picked up Thursday at Coshocton High School part of a community Thanksgiving dinner.

More than 100 students and staff helped with making food and delivering it to cars as they pulled up.

No taxpayer dollars was used for the event. All food and supplies were donated or purchased with donated money.

The meals were picked up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's hoped the dinner can be in-person again next year.

COSHOCTON — Community connection is the main goal of the annual Thanksgiving dinner at Coshocton High School.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, dinners were picked up Thursday afternoon in a drive-thru style. It was the second year of to-go meals, however school officials said it was still a great way to give back to a public that has given much to the district over the years.

Cathy Waibel, who has organized the event all 18 years, said they had orders for 750 meals. That was up 100 meals from 2020. The meals consisted of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and dinner roll.

"The idea was to have the community come in and talk with the kids and visit with the kids, see what they are doing," Cathy said of the original founding. "We have all these club that if you don't go there or are not in the school every day, you don't know what they're doing."

Scott Loomis is in his first year as CHS principal and gives Cathy and her husband, Jim, all the credit in making the event possible. He also gives kudos to the cafeteria staff for going above and beyond.

"Cathy in the first week of school in August was starting planning when my head wasn't thinking about it yet," Loomis said.

He also wanted to stress there is no tax dollars that goes into the event. All food and supplies come from donations. It's another example of how Coshocton supports the district, Loomis said.

When the dinner is at the school, students help with seating and serving. With the drive-thru model, students delivered the boxed meals to those in their cars.

Groups assisting included National Honor Society, Key Club, FCCLA, student council Varsity C and junior high interact club. There was more than 100 students helping.

"Hopefully next year we can go back to having our meal in the cafeteria and getting that interaction with the students. That's what this is all about really," Jim said. "It's a good thing to do, to meet everybody and interact."

Senior Katie Collins is a member of several of the groups that helped and has volunteered for the dinner in the past.

"I love giving back to Coshocton County and the community we have here," she said. "This is something our whole school comes together for to give back to the community to make sure people have a Thanksgiving who might not."

